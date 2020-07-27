As Donald Trump fails at dealing with the coronavirus and flails in the polls, it seems like he and his Fox News lickspittles get more and more outrageous. So get ready for some tough decision-making in this week’s poll.

First, a round of raspberries for Trump, the winner of last week’s poll for claiming that the number of coronavirus cases would go down if only we tested fewer people. You can check out the full pull results here.

And now, here are the hard choices you’ll have to make this week:

Geraldo Rivera, tweeting like he’s got something to hide:

When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp “explaining” why he sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for mandating face masks in her city:

Every day we’re fighting hard for the lives, to protect lives against COVID, but also to protect the livelihoods of my fellow citizens who have been working so hard to get this economy back going, and when we have local mayors that start going whether above or beyond the executive orders that I have in place and try to pull back on our economy and start shutting our economy and shutting businesses down with really a knee-jerk reaction, you know I just can’t allow that so we filed a suit to put Georgians first.

Stable genius Donald Trump:



It's like, you will go person, woman, man, camera, TV. So, they say, could you repeat that? So, I said, yes. So, it's person, woman, man, camera, TV. OK, that's very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points. If you -- OK, now he's asking you other questions, other questions. And then 10 minutes, 15, 20 minutes later, they say, remember the first question, not the first, but the 10th question?

Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, person, woman, man, camera TV. If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said, nobody gets it in order. It's actually not that easy. But, for me, it was easy. And that's not an easy question. In other words, they ask you to -- they give you five names, and you have to repeat them.

…

They say, "That's amazing." How did you do that? I do it because I have, like, a good memory, because I'm cognitively there.

Dr. Marc Siegel, defending Trump’s “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”

In a sense, that interview was a cognitive test, Ainsley. I have to tell you, as you know, he is extremely sharp on every second. And he did a test on TV where he basically, you know, went through how great his memory is.

Kayleigh McEnany, spinning Trump’s good wishes for accused sex predator Ghislaine Maxwell:

Well, what the president was noting is that the last person who was charged in this case ended up dead in a jail cell and the president wants justice to be served for the victims in this case and he prefers that to play out in a courtroom.

Tucker Carlson, deliberately egging on his goon fans at the same time trying to make Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler more vulnerable to violence, in a conversation with Trump adviser Stephen Miller:

So I just cannot resist asking you about Mayor Ted Wheeler who has been encouraging violence now for months. He shows up at a riot that he helped create with five armed bodyguards. Is there anything the federal government can do to strip the taxpayer-funded, armed bodyguards from people like Ted Wheeler?

People of Portland have to live with this violence. Ted Wheeler protects himself at their expense. Is there anything that the administration can do about that? It's too outrageous.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until late in the evening on August 3, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

NOTE: By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.