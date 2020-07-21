The “vacationing” Tucker Carlson won last week’s poll for his disgusting smears of Purple Heart recipient Sen. Tammy Duckworth. But as you’d probably expect, there was plenty of outrageousness last week, too. So help determine this week’s winner after the jump.

Jesse Watters, pushing a conflict with China, while the coronavirus rages here and our economy is faltering:

The president needs to be much more aggressive in the way he confronts the Communist Chinese because they need to pay a price.

Americans need to see them paying a price and they need to feel it, because that's going to unite the country around a common goal.

Kayleigh McEnany, on the name change of the Washington Redskins:

[Trump] says that he believes that the Native American community would be very angry at this...

Betsy DeVos:

Well, Chris [Wallace], there's nothing in the data that suggests that kids being in school is in any way dangerous.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, former White House physician and current GOP Congressional candidate:

I don’t wear a mask all that often to be honest with you.

Donald Trump:

If we tested half as much, those [coronavirus case] numbers would be down.

