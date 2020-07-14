We’ve got a wide range of topics in this week’s poll: The coronavirus as no biggie, Tucker Carlson’s smear of Purple Heart recipient Sen. Tammy Duckworth as an America-hating coward, Donald Trump whining about the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower and more. Help us determine which is the most outrageous.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s claim to love America by hating on it was the winner of last week’s poll. You can check out the full results here.

I think the new polling app is working well (knock wood), so let’s try it again this week with these nominees:

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, suggesting the coronavirus is no biggie:

When you start to look at the stats and look at all the numbers that we have, the amount of testing that we have, the vast majority of people are safe from this.

When you look at the deaths that we have if you’re over 80 years of age or if you have three what they call co-morbidities – diabetes, hypertension, heart issues - then you need to be very, very careful.

Outside of that, the risks are extremely low and the president is right with that and the facts and the statistics back us up there.

Tucker Carlson, doubling down on his smears of Purple Heart recipient Sen. Tammy Duckworth, after she refused to come on his show and discuss why he accused her of hating America and being “deeply silly and unimpressive.”

What a coward. Tammy Duckworth is also a fraud. … This is the person lecturing the rest of us about her moral authority as a veteran. Spare us. Tammy Duckworth is a callous hack who ignored the suffering of actual veterans when it actually mattered. She has no moral authority. …

She has an obligation to explain herself and answer our question. And our first question would be how can you lead a country you despise? And that's not something we would ask only to Tammy Duckworth, by the way. Hating America is a major theme in the Democratic Party right now. It's everywhere. Turn on the TV.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos:

There’s nothing in the data that suggests it would not be appropriate to have kids in school.

Donald Trump, whining that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio owed it to him not to put a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower:

I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them. I got him hospital help when he needed it. I got him everything he needed. I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything, the shields. I got that man everything. I spoke to him many times.

He couldn't have been nicer. And then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. And all merchants along Fifth Avenue are furious. They are furious. And the whole city is furious.

An unidentified Fox spokesperson:

On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel's 'America's News HQ' mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell," a spokesperson for the network said.

The Fox News spokesperson added, "We regret the error."

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until approximately 11:59 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020. (The closing can’t be scheduled with this app, so I’ll have to do it in real time).

May the worst quote win!

