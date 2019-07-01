You may recall that we had two Outrageous Fox Quote polls last week. That means we had two winners this week! They are Sean Hannity, longing to “bomb the hell” out of Iran and James Freeman, praising the “honorable service” of lying, job-shirking Sarah Huckabee Sanders. But don’t go away because we have, as always, another batch of outrageous Fox quotes for you to vote on after the jump.

This week’s candidates are:

Glenn Greenwald, criticizing other media outlets for lack of accountability for Iraq war supporters, while giving Fox News (where Judith Miller is a current contributor) a pass

And then there's also this much deeper issue that after the Iraq War, almost nobody other than Judy Miller, the single scapegoat, there was no accountability for the people who lied to the country into the war.

Sean Hannity’s blood lust:

But the president said he may obliterate them, and guess what, he may. And is he ever going to get us into a foreign entanglement? No, he's dead set against it. But would he obliterate them? Oh, yeah. Now, if he would go too fast, everyone would be furious with him.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, helping Laura Ingraham attack Democrats for speaking Spanish during the Democrats’ debate last week:

So if you really want to help Hispanics, encourage them to speak English ‘cause that's the way to achieve the American dream and really have success in this country.

Tucker Carlson:

So [immigration] is absolutely destroying America. There’s really kind of no question about it, if you just look at the trajectory.

Larry Kudlow, reacting to Democratic concerns about income inequality:

I don't understand what planet they're describing […] the economy is strong. The narrative I'm hearing from the other side - it just ain't so.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on July 7, 2019.

May the worst quote win!