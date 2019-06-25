Oops, I just realized I never published this! But let's not let it go to waste. Check it out now. I'll publish the current poll later Tuesday.

Congratulations to Sean “Lock Her Up” Hannity for being so outrageously hypocritical about democracy that he edged out Donald Trump’s disgraceful comments at Normandy cemetery in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. Check out all the quotes and the full results here. But, as Seanie-Pooh might say, let not your heart be troubled. We have another Hannity contender in this week’s poll, just below.

And the nominees are…

Democrat Capri Cafaro, helping Fox News discredit any impeachment or other investigations into Donald Trump’s behavior:

I have investigation fatigue. I’m not a huge fan of Donald Trump but, you know, I’ve had it up to here with all of this back and forth…

Sean Hannity promoting baseless rumors about Joe Biden’s health:

Joe Biden’s tired. … He does not have the energy for this. He’s not up for this challenge. They’re already hiding him like they hid Hillary. They don’t want him out there.

Donald Trump, trying to rehab his comments indicating he’d be willing to accept foreign dirt on a political opponent:

First of all, I don't think anybody would present me with anything bad because they know how much I love this country. Nobody's going to present me with anything bad.

Ainsley Earhardt, defending Trump’s willingness to accept dirt from a foreign government before reporting it to the FBI:

How do you know it's bad if you don't listen to it?

James Freeman, praising lying, job-shirking Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

I think she served the president honorably. … There are definitely some big shoes to fill there. She’s done a tough job and done it well.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET June 30, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

