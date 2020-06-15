Just like Donald Trump, Fox News seems to be having a problem handling the protests against police brutality and for reform and social justice taking center stage in our country. And, oh, yeah, the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the slew of outrageousness this has caused and find out who won last week’s poll after the jump.

This week’s contenders are:

Bill Barr, revealing how much he cares about police reform and social justice:

[Donald Trump’s] pushing for school choice for inner-city parents. That’s to me the civil rights issue of our era, is giving these parents the wherewithal to educate their children in the best schools possible. And so he is addressing that.

Tucker Carlson, misrepresenting and smearing Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender after she called for a complete restructuring of the city’s police department:

Bender explains that the desire for safety, the desire not to, for example, have your home invaded by violent criminals is in fact a sign of racism.

Kayleigh McEnany, attacking the (Democratic) governor of North Carolina for refusing to waive health and safety protocols so Donald Trump can have a packed arena for his convention speech:

[T]he president is very frustrated with the politically motivated governor of North Carolina who is not doing what’s in the best interests of his state, which is to bring economic boom and economic activity and the great resources that would come with holding a convention.

Larry Kudlow:

I’m not the health expert, but on the so-called spike, I spoke to our health experts at some length last evening. They are saying there is no second spike. Let me repeat that, there’s no second spike.

Donald Trump:

I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln ‘cause he did good, although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.

Karl Manke, a Michigan barber defying shutdown orders:

I’ve been open since May 4, and I’ve gone through just about every kind of abuse that you can possibly imagine with the power brokers, people stealing power from us as laborers. … The [Michigan] Supreme Court came back 7-0 in my favor. … [against the] people who want to take our rights away for the promise of some unknown safety, whatever that may be.

It’s remarkable, the number of people that will fall in line for that. Happened before, it’s happened in other countries, happened in 1940s with the Jewish people in the Warsaw ghetto. It’ll happen again unless we are diligent.

Ben Carson, arguing against the renaming of Army bases named for Confederate officers by falsely claiming they were named as a “conciliatory effort” after the Civil War. In fact, all 10 bases were named decades later, in the 20th Century.

[Y] probably know that many of the bases were named after Confederate generals as a conciliatory movement after the [Civil] War and to now change that would be having exactly the opposite effect.

We have to recognize that we have a history and to try to hide that history is probably not a smart move. …

You know, think about this: Smart people, wise people use their history in order to improve. Other kinds of people try to bury their history.

Burgess Owens’ comments labeling the George Floyd protesters as “terrorists” and “the enemy” made him the winner of last week’s poll.

Cast your vote in this week’s poll below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on June 21, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_10567691 is set after the user votes.)