The Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll is here, one day later than usual because of yesterday’s holiday. But holiday week or not, there was no break in Fox outrageousness. Check out this week’s contenders after the jump.

But first, I’ll take a moment to acknowledge that Maria Bartiromo’s slobber in the form of a question for Donald Trump made her a disgrace to journalism and, thanks to our readers, she is also the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. You can check out her “winning” quote and the full poll results here.

And now, for this week’s nominees:

Pete Hegseth, praising gym customers ready to patronize a New Jersey gym that defied shutdown orders:

[They] understand … and acknowledge that this is a cause much bigger than them.

Dr. Marc Siegel, contradicting Fox’s senior managing editor of health news who called Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine "highly irresponsible”:

[I]t is a doctor/patient decision, it should not be challenged.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, likening Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine to Secret Service protection:

if you don’t have a problem with our president being driven around in an armored vehicle and flown around in a secure environment all the time, surrounded by multiple people with weapons to protect him, you shouldn’t have a problem with him taking this drug prophylactically. It’s the responsible thing to do right now for the president. And you know, he’s leading from the front.

Kellyanne Conway, on Joe Biden’s plan to pick a woman as his running mate:

You’ve seen the long short list of Joe Biden’s VP choices, they all happen to be female. He sounds like a, you know, a co-ed at the end of a frat party: “I need a woman.” So now he has binders of women he’s looking through…

Brian Kilmeade, suggesting gym owners, who were closed by the Board of Health for defying New Jersey’s shutdown orders, just reopen:

Could you key yourself right back in and open up?

Ainsley Earhardt, speaking to the NJ gym owners defying state shutdown orders:

Everyone across the country is watching you ‘cause you gave us a glimmer of hope.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM EDT, on May 31, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_10558009) is set after the user votes.)