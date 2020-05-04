We’ve got quite a cast of right-wing luminaries eligible to win this week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll: Sen. Mitch McConnell, Jared Kushner, Kayleigh McEnany, Karen Pence and Cardinal Timothy Dolan each appeared on Fox News and uttered jaw-dropping comments. All that and more in this week's poll. Check it out!

But first, a moment of silence in sympathy for the citizens of Texas living under the pro-death (unless you’re a fetus) leadership of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. His latest fantasy of fatalities was the winner of last week’s poll. You can view his full comment and the full poll results here. Then come back and vote for our next “winner.”

This week’s nominees are:

Adam Guillette, of “Accuracy in Media,” attacking the media for correctly reporting that Trump suggested injecting disinfectant as a treatment for coronavirus.

[I]t seems like they are on the other side. Trump is trying to fight the disease, and I'd swear that some of them are rooting for the disease. They rooted against hydroxychloroquine working, they were hoping it wouldn't work. They are rooting against sunlight killing it. They are rooting against the summer heat wave killing it. You'd swear they are for the disease. The only advisable actions that they offer are to, a, freak out, and, b, worship Andrew Cuomo. That's all they've got.

Kayleigh McEnany, claiming that Donald Trump works hard all day and is too busy to watch the TV news coverage he tweets about:

[O]f course we are concerned with America’s workers. Of course, we are concerned for all of those who have lost loved ones. That is a preeminent concern of this White House. Make no mistake about it, that’s why I watch this president get up early in the morning and work into late into the evening, to ensure to that end, American workers get paid and American lives are protected.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, slobbering over Trump:

I really salute his leadership. … I’m in admiration of his leadership.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, admitting he cares more about corporate profits than American lives:

[M]y red line going forward on this bill is we need to provide protection, litigation protection for those who’ve been on the front lines. Imagine you’re a businessman thinking about reopening and you’ve heard that the trial lawyers all over the country are sharpening their pencils getting ready to sue you, proclaiming that you didn’t engage in proper distancing or other issues related to health and safety.

Look, we can’t pass another bill unless we have liability protection and that’s the only way we’re going to ultimately begin to get past this and that is to begin to open up the economy again. We have to have businesses brave enough to open up again, employees brave enough to go back to work.

Jared Kushner’s coronavirus “Mission Accomplished” moment:

The federal government rose to the challenge and this is a great success story and I think that that’s really, you know, what needs to be told.

Karen Pence, defending her husband going maskless during a visit to the Mayo Clinic:

It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out that they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask.

Sean Hannity, taking his love for Michael Flynn and his hatred for the FBI to a new extreme:

[M]aybe he should be the new FBI director because I don't see a lot of urgency in Director Wray.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

