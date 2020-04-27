Fox News isn’t allowing a little thing like a pandemic to stand in the way of its outrageous rhetoric. Check out this week’s candidates for the Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week after the jump.

Before you view the choices and cast your vote, let’s have a round of raspberries for Dr. Mehmet Oz. His comments about a “very appetizing opportunity” to open schools in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was not exactly a surprise winner. But I think we can all agree it was well deserved. You can check out the full poll and its results here.

And now for this week’s nominees:

“Dr. Phil,” playing a game of pandemic whataboutism with fatalities from non-contagious causes and getting his statistics wrong, to boot.

We have people dying; 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don’t shut the country down for that.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick:

[T}here are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us.”

Tom Homan, applauding Donald Trump’s suspension of immigration:

It’s a fantastic move and anybody that distracts from this or wants to attack the president for this, they don’t have America number one in their heart.

Raymond Arroyo, mocking CNN anchors who have contracted coronavirus:

A number of them have contracted the virus and emoted about their personal experiences. It almost appears as if they’ve launched a series of new reality shows. You could call this one, “Are you sicker than a CNN anchor?”

Tucker Carlson:

The threat to rural America from this virus is minuscule.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, validating Trump’s obvious lie that he was being sarcastic when he promoted injecting disinfectant as a cure for coronavirus (even though she later criticized his remarks):

We know that he speaks off the cuff. I think part of the reason he won the 2016 election is because he does speak extemporaneously.

