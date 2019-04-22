Apologies for not getting to this poll last week but my internet was out almost all day Monday and Tuesday. However, we have some "good" quotes for you to consider this week, so let’s get to it. Plus, we had a tie in our last poll!

In our last poll, Pastor Robert Jeffress tied with “Diamond and Silk” for the top spot. And by that, I mean “bottom.” Could there be any group of people more deserving of each other? A bottle of Trump Vodka all around! You can view the full poll results here.

And now, for the current candidates:

Neil Cavuto on Bernie Sanders’ plan to raise taxes on the wealthy:

Is this suicidal what he's doing, whatever the virtues it might have?

Rudy Giuliani, attacking the Mueller investigation team:

One of these guys is a terror.

Rudy Giuliani, baselessly calling Trump campaign’s 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower "a setup" and suggesting it involved some conspiracy with Hillary Clinton and the Deep State:

That meeting was a set-up. I mean, the day before the meeting the Russian woman, Natalia [Veselnitskaya], met with the person who ran Fusion GPS. Boy, that's a coincidence, right? And this guy testified under oath they never talked about the meeting they were going to have the next day. And then she met with him the day of the meeting and then she met with him the day after the meeting. They set up the meeting on the pretext that it's going to be about dirt on Hillary. Nobody has any dirt on Hillary. They don't talk about dirt on Hillary. They talk about the Magnitsky Act and Russian adoptions. And then they walk out and they never really seriously call back and follow up on it. And several of them are counter-intelligence operatives. That was a pure set-up, that meeting.

Laura Ingraham, insisting the Mueller report proved the Trump family as well as Fox News and herself are owed apologies:

First, the president himself, Donald Trump. These destructive and defamatory allegations against him were based on erroneous reporting, anonymous sources, leaks and whispers, gossip. But now with the release of the Mueller report, we find that it was all false.

The Trump family is also owed an apology. Attorney General William Barr certainly deserves an apology. All of the members of the mainstream media -- I have no words for their calumny, their lies and their false accusations. Are they really paid enough to say that stuff, guys? And to those who branded the prime time hosts on this network as "state news" for daring to tell the truth -- not just our truth but the truth -- you owe us an apology. No wonder they were so angry on Thursday.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, after being told by a Fox anchor that the Mueller report specifically declined to say that Trump had not obstructed justice and listed 10 instances in which he had attempted to do so:

Let me basically say this. The president has done nothing wrong. He has been totally vindicated.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM EDT on April 28, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called PD_poll_10301399 is set after the user votes.)