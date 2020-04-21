Congratulations to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Her alternate facts about Trump’s coronavirus press briefings made her the well-deserved winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. But, we’ve got an embarrassment of “riches” for you to consider this week. So put on your thinking caps and check out our current poll after the jump.

Here are the latest nominees:

Bill Bennett, playing an infectious disease expert on Fox & Friends:

We’re going to have fewer fatalities from this than from the flu. For this, we scared the hell out of the American people.

…

You know this was not and is not a pandemic. But we do have panic and pandemonium as a result of the hype of this, and it’s really unfortunate. Look at the facts.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, pretending there is not a huge shortage of tests despite Trump’s promise more than a month ago that anyone who needs a test can get one:

The most important thing the president has done is unleash the private sector in testing and trying to develop drugs by giving FDA waivers for therapies and vaccines to speed up the process.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), defending her decision not to issue stay-at-home orders despite a coronavirus outbreak that closed a meat processing plant in her state.

We look at the science, we look at the facts on the ground and we make wise decisions. We can’t do knee-jerk reactions that just make us feel good, we need to make decisions that actually do good. And that’s what I’ve been doing from the very beginning here in South Dakota.

Jeanine Pirro blessing the anti-stay-at-home protesters in Michigan from her safe, remote studio:

God bless them, it's going to happen all over the country.

Sen. John Kennedy arguing that Americans are willing to die to lift stay-at-home orders:

The American people get it. We’ve gotta re-open and when we do, the coronavirus is going to spread faster.

Dr. Mehmet Oz:

I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing that the opening of schools may only cost us 2 or 3 percent in terms of total mortality and you know – any life is a life lost but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives, with a theoretical risk on the back side, might be a trade-off some folks would consider.

Lou Dobbs, urging war with China over the coronavirus:

If we don’t go to war over the loss of 31,000 now and certainly more to come – 31,000 American lives – what do we go to war over? When do we quit sending strong letters and talking tough.

