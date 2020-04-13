The pro-death agenda of the right-wing “pro-life” crowd is made starkly clear in this week’s contenders for the Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week. The assemblage is breathtaking.

But first, Donald Trump can definitely call himself a winner when it comes to our Outrageous Fox Quote poll. His claim to have “a great relationship” with the governors who are mostly “very happy” with the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the deserving winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll.

And now for this week’s nominees:

Dr. Nicole Saphier, suggesting that the way to free up ventilators is to come up with a time limit for coronavirus patients on them:

[W]e’re going to start seeing more deaths and let me explain why. Because of the people who are having to be in the ICU on the ventilators, they are being kept on the ventilators for anywhere from one to four weeks. And at some point, they will have to come off the ventilators and they’re either going to survive and they’re either going to die.

…

So people who have been on the ventilators for several weeks now are gonna have to come out, are gonna have to come off, and yes, we’re gonna see some deaths this week but that’s also gonna mean that there are gonna be ventilators freeing up.

Diamond and Silk, in a tweet Twitter made them remove:

The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!

“Dr.” Sean Hannity:

There are parts of this country with very low incidence of COVID-19 that likely -- yeah, we can open those areas probably now.

“Pro-life” Bill O’Reilly, shrugging off coronavirus deaths:

Many people who are dying, both here and around the world, were on their last legs anyway, and I don't want to sound callous about that.

“Pro-life” Lauran Ingraham suggesting to Attorney General Bill Barr that the “freedom” to go to church should trump local efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic:

At what point in time do Americans feel like they're going to be able to have that right back and that the federal government will stand up if local officials continue this all-out prohibition going forward?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ alternate facts about Trump’s coronavirus press briefings:

He’s providing [Americans] with information and updates that is crucial to everyday life right now in America and he’s showing what a leader looks like.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on April 19, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

