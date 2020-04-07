Not surprisingly Dan Patrick’s coronavirus death wish was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But the outrageousness is never quarantined from Fox News. Check out this week’s candidates and vote in our new poll to determine our next winner.

And the nominees are…

Ainsley Earhardt, wrapping up a Fox & Friends interview with Donald Trump:

How can we pray for you?

Donald Trump, spreading misinformation in his Fox & Friends interview:

[T]he federal government has really stepped up and most governors are very happy. I get on calls, and I get on a lot of the governor calls where we'll have all 50 governors plus where we have some territories also, but we have 50 governors.

And I'll tell you what, if you could listen to those calls, you'd never hear a complaint. And sometimes the news will say we've got information, and they have no information at all, but you know, they try and build wars between people. But no, we have a great relationship with the governors because of what we're doing

"Silk," with a coronavirus conspiracy theory:

This is something that was man-made. … I think it's a little Deep State action going on behind the scenes. … To me, this is something undercover. It is engineered.

Rudy Giuliani, advising local officials to grovel to Trump:

You know, when you play with your boss, sometimes it's better if you don't win the golf game. He's the boss. He's got all the resources. I don't say that he is going to be affected at giving out resources one way or another, but it's just human nature that if you act like a responsible guy, and he's got real confidence that you’re doing what you are doing, he's going to give you everything you want.

Devin Nunes, using an unfortunate choice of words to complain about California's stay-at-home order:

I mean, look the schools were just canceled out here in California which is, you know, way overkill.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on April 12, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_10533091) is set after the user votes.)