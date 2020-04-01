It’s a day late but I think you will find this Outrageous Fox Quote poll was worth the wait. And if you think Dan Patrick’s crazy death wish is a slam dunk – well, you may be quite surprised to see how stiff the competition is.

First, let’s pause and recognize last week’s winner and coronavirus quarantine shut-in, Lou Dobbs for his – uh, unique poll that asks if Donald Trump is doing a “superb,” “great” or “very good” job fighting the “Wuhan virus.” You can view the poll and its results here.

And now for this week’s poll. I predict you’ll agree with me it’s quite a collection of candidates.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX), suggesting seniors should risk their lives for the sake of the economy:

Tucker, no one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren, and if that’s the exchange, I’m all in, and that doesn’t make me noble or brave or anything like that.

I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me, I have six grandchildren, that what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children, and I want to live smart and see through this, but I don’t want the whole country to be sacrificed, and that’s what I see.

I’ve talked to hundreds of people, Tucker, and just in the last week. And making calls all the time. And everyone says pretty much the same thing - that we can’t lose our whole country. We’re having an economic collapse. I’m also a small businessman. I understand it and I talk with businesspeople all the time, Tucker, and I’m so – I’m just - my heart is lifted by what I heard the president say, because we can do more than one thing at a time. We can do two things, so my message is that let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living, let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are seventy plus, we’ll take care of ourselves, but don’t sacrifice the country. Don’t do that. Don’t ruin this great American dream.

Bill Hemmer, endorsing Trump’s reckless plan to “open up” the country by Easter:

That would be a great American resurrection.

Brit Hume endorsing Patrick’s death wishes (but not going so far as to volunteer):

Well, I think [Patrick's] essentially saying something that's not terribly different from what the president and Governor Cuomo have been saying. Which is that this, what we're living in now, this circumstance as we try to beat this virus, is not sustainable. That the utter collapse of the country's economy, which many think will happen if this goes on much longer, is an intolerable result. And that, he is saying, for his own part, that he'd be willing to take a risk of getting the disease if that's what it took to allow the economy to move forward. And he said that because he's late in life, you know, that he would be perhaps more willing than he might've been and a younger age. Which seems to me to be an entirely reasonable viewpoint.

Now, I guess a lot of people think that, you know, as your previous guest just suggested, that, you know, any kind of risk with anybody's life is intolerable. And I think, you know, we live with the risk of, you know, seasonal influenza every year and thousands upon thousands die from it. But we do not, as has been pointed out, shut down the economy to combat it. Now look, the mortality rate from this is higher enough that it makes it alarming. So it's obviously a much more, a special kind of case. But there we are. You know, we don't shut down the economy to save every single life that's threatened by a wide-spread disease. We just don't.

Tucker Carlson, promoting an unproven medication for coronavirus, while feigning neutrality:

So, in a lot of ways, hydroxychloroquine is the ideal medicine. If it turns out to be an effective treatment against coronavirus, things will change fast in this country and for the better.

Is it an effective treatment? We don't know that. Scattered reports from health care providers across the country, including in New York City, suggest that it may be. It is currently being prescribed in France, and at least one study suggests that it works.

Donald Trump, responding to Sean Hannity’s question about Trump’s call with China’s President Xi that had been scheduled before the show:

Well, because of you, I made it at 10:30 so that just shows you the power-- that just shows when you have the number one rated show in television I better change things around. No, I am talking to him at 10:30 right after this call I'll be talking to him.

Donald Trump, fighting the pandemic from his gut:

I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you're going to major hospitals sometimes, they'll have two ventilators.

And now, all of a sudden, they're saying, can we order 30,000 ventilators?

Rep. Thomas Massie, answering a question as to whether he had risked his fellow members’ lives by making them vote for the coronavirus relief bill in person:

Congressmen have their health care paid for by the taxpayers and it’s a pretty good health care package.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on April 5, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

