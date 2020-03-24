Doesn’t it seem that Fox News just gets more outrageous by the day? Check out this week’s poll if you don't believe me!

Not surprisingly, Trish Regan’s conspiracy theory about the coronavirus as a Democratic plot was the runaway winner of last week’s poll. You can check out the quote and the full poll results here.

For her efforts, Regan lost her show. Sad! But the outrageousness lives on at Fox, as you can see below.

This week’s candidates are:

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, downplaying the need for testing for coronavirus:

If you have respiratory symptoms, if you’re coughing, if you’ve got a fever, then you probably have an infectious disease of some kind. And to be honest, it is still more likely to be flu or something else than it is to be coronavirus in most of our communities. But either way, you shouldn’t be around other people. And so the test is not going to change what we recommend that people do in most cases ‘cause we’re still going to say go home, stay away from other people so that you don’t get them sick. What the testing’s going to do is allow us to do more surveillance and understand the underlying rates in our communities.

Devin Nunes’ advice for Americans during the pandemic:

I will just say, one of the things you can do -- if you're healthy, you and your family, it's a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant --

Alveda King, offering her conclusion about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic:

Well, I really -- in my prayer, I say, "God is this you doing this for judgment?" And then I went to Psalms 2, and it says, "The rulers and the kings of the earth get together and plot and do certain kinds of things." So, evil people, it seems as though biological warfare was involved in this to some degree. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, and I don't want to make up anything.

Lou Dobbs’ poll:

How would you grade President Trump’s leadership in the nation's fight against the Wuhan Virus... superb, great or very good?

