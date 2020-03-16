What could be more fitting this week than for Donald Trump to be the winner of our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll? His “winning” quote is perfect too. You can refresh your memory as to what it was and take part in this week’s poll after the jump.

Trump won for saying, “Well, I think the 3.4% [COVID-19 death rate] is really a false number. Now, this is just my hunch. We could not be more alert to it and more well prepared, simply due to the agencies and the infrastructure we got in place.” You can view the full poll results here.

But do check out this week’s candidates. They are doozies, just like Trump’s.

The nominees are:

Tammy Bruce, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic is no big deal, thanks to Trump:

[T]he president has gotten the country healthy enough, of course, to withstand this and even to lead the way in overcoming it.

Sean Hannity, pretending Trump has not bungled the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic:

No president has ever done more, acted more quickly to slow the spread of a disease.

Trish Regan, suggesting the coronavirus problems are little more than a Democratic plot:

This is impeachment all over again. And like with the Mueller investigation, like with Ukrainegate, they don’t care who they hurt. Whether it be their need to create mass hysteria, encourage a market selloff unlike anything we’ve seen recently. Or whether it be to create mass hysteria in order to stomp our economy dead in its tracks. Don’t kid yourself. They told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump!

Sean Hannity, suggesting that living in Chicago is more dangerous than the coronavirus:

Put it in perspective: 26 people were shot in Chicago alone over the weekend. I doubt you heard about it. You notice there's no widespread hysteria about violence in Chicago. And this has now gone on for years and years and years. By the way, Democratic-run cities, we see a lot of that.

Tomi Lahren, suggesting that living in California is more dangerous than the coronavirus:

Look, I don't want to get coronavirus any more than the next guy, but where is the hysteria over the California business-as-usual homeless epidemic, complete with your standard trash, rats, needles and feces on our streets and beaches?

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on March 22, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

