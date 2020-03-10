While our stock market crashes and the coronavirus epidemic spreads, Fox seems to have dialed up the outrageousness, not dialed it back. Check out our latest candidates for Most Outrageous Quote after the jump, if you dare.

But first, let’s recognize Sean Hannity, the winner of our previous poll. He edged out Jeanine Pirro by two votes. Our readers decided that Hannity telling viewers “Let not your heart be troubled” by the coronavirus was a bit more outrageous than Pirro’s claim about her “gut” and the Roger Stone jury forewoman. You can check out the full poll results here. But do come back to vote in this week’s poll.

This week’s nominees are:

An unknown Fox & Friends producer for playing the old Queens song, “Another One Bites the Dust,” about Pete Buttigieg’s withdrawal from the presidential race, as bumper music during the coronavirus outbreak. (Not quote a quote but I thought it outrageous enough that it should be included.)

Coronavirus patient Mark Jorgensen:

I personally believe that it's not the scary thing that everyone thinks it is.

Marc Thiessen on Super Tuesday:

You’ve got a race that’s basically coming down to a – Democrats are going to have to choose between socialism and senility.

Donald Trump, playing a coronavirus expert on TV:

Well, I think the 3.4% [death rate] is really a false number. Now, this is just my hunch.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) with coronavirus happy talk:

We could not be more alert to it and more well prepared, simply due to the agencies and the infrastructure we got in place.

Tucker Carlson celebrating Elizabeth Warren’s departure from the presidential race with a racist joke headline from a satire website:

“Warren returns to tribe in shame after failing to take land back from the pale faces.”

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick:

[Beto O’Rourke] said he was coming to take our AR-15s. I have one, so I want to invite him to my house first and see how that goes."

Stephen Moore, as the stock market was losing more than 800 points:

If you’re in the market, Bill, you know, for your retirement funds, or for five or ten or 20 years, you buy stocks today, you’re going to love it in five years from now. That’s my advice!

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on March 15, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_10518193) is set after the user votes.)