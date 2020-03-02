Any cable network not a political operative for Trump would respond to the coronavirus outbreak and the stock market crash with somber sobriety. But to Fox News, they are seen as opportunities to whip up more partisan divisions on behalf of Dear Leader Donald Trump.

Before we get to this week’s poll, let’s take a moment to dishonor Tucker Carlson, the winner of last week’s poll, for his smears of Pete Buttigieg’s service in Afghanistan. Check out the full poll and its results here. But do come back to cast your vote in this week’s poll!

The nominees are:

Charles Payne, blaming the stock market crash on Bernie Sanders:

The Bernie factor is finally rearing its head in the stock market.

Tucker Carlson, blaming diversity for coronavirus deaths:

Identity politics trumped public health and not for the first time. Wokeness is a cult that lets you die before they admitted that diversity is not our strength.

Former judge Jeanine Pirro using her “gut” and no actual evidence to smear the Roger Stone forewoman of the jury as a liar who improperly convicted Stone, even though all 12 jurors voted unanimously to convict him.

Everything in my gut tells me [the forewoman] wanted to get on that jury and denied doing anything that was partisan.

Stuart Varney, pre-blaming Sen. Elizabeth Warren for a stock market dive:

And Sen. Warren, as you said earlier this morning, she’s got a new plan coming, she would take money from that racist wall, and divert it all to the virus. If that's not drumming up some panic which actually encourages the downside move for the market, I don't know what is.

Sean Hannity, suggesting nobody should worry about the coronavirus:

Let not your heart be troubled, there are only 60 confirmed cases of corona [sic] in the U.S., zero deaths, most of those infected are Americans who were repatriated after contracting the illness abroad.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on March 8, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

