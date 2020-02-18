It's been quite a week and you know that means it’s been quite a week on Fox News. This week’s poll includes quotes related to William Barr and Department of Justice, as you’d probably guess, but Fox is still working to kill Social Security, Obamacare and any media that doesn’t serve as a Trump support group. Check them out after the jump.

But first, let’s acknowledge the outrageousness of Jeanine Pirro meltdown over Mitt Romney’s vote to convict Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. You can check out her quote and the poll’s full results here. But don’t forget to come back and vote in our poll below.

This week’s nominees are:

Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, suggesting that keeping our nation safe from foreign evildoing is not his top priority:

The most important thing the president has done, of all the things he’s done are very important, but he’s finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt, and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell to where now they’ll just openly go out. They’ll tweet about it late at night, they’ll get drunk. They send drunk tweets out and they’re vicious to him and Republicans and I continue to try to get our Republicans to wake up in the Capitol, we should not be talking to the mainstream media. They are assassins, they are working for the other team.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, suggesting that Americans will be healthier if they lose Obamacare:

[H]eart disease alone costs about $230 billion to the United States, and the Affordable Care Act did nothing to help that except take away -- they took away the incentivizations for good behavior choices, by saying that however you act, whatever you do, everything's going to be covered. And so preventable illness is running rampant across the United States.

Lou Dobbs, attacking William Barr after he complained that Trump’s tweets make it impossible to do his job:

I don’t want to hear any crap about an independent Justice Department. This Justice Department, as does every one, works for the president. It is part of the Executive Branch.

Neil Cavuto’s opening “Cavuto Mark” of a question to former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker:

Many around the president are saying there does seem to be a double standard here. You know you have the case of Andy McCabe, who has lied repeatedly to Congress, gets off the hook with no criminal investigation, no criminal charges, and yet his former national security advisor lying to Congress facing potentially up to nearly a decade in prison. What do you make of that?

Mike Emanuel, referring to Social Security as a “popular entitlement program”:

It’s budget season on Capitol Hill which in this political environment means it is a target for attack. A Senate Democrat pressed the Treasury secretary this afternoon on a popular entitlement program.

The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET, February 23, 2020.

Cast your vote below. May the worst quote win!

