Steve Doocy, defending Trump’s Super Bowl congratulations to Kansas for the Chiefs win when the team is from Kansas City, Missouri:

Kansas City is in Kansas, and it is also in Missouri. It's like the difference between the New York Giants, I mean the Giants are -- people call them the New York Giants, but they're in New Jersey.

Eric Trump:

I mean, patriotism is back. People weren't kneeling at the Super Bowl yesterday, right?

Martha MacCallum, after Donald Trump was caught on video disrespecting the national anthem during the Super Bowl:

[Y]ou’re talking about a slice of video which might have been, you know, an awkward moment. I’m gonna chalk it up to that because I’ve always seen the president standing with his heart over his, with his hand over his heart when the anthem is played. So, I think any one of us, you know, one moment of, second of video that’s a little bit distant is pretty hard to use as a broad sweep of someone’s character and patriotism.

Tucker Carlson, on Romney’s vote to convict Trump:

A lone Republican, as you may have read, defected and joined the Democrats.

That senator shall go unnamed on this show, on the grounds that silly moral preening should not be rewarded with the publicity it is designed to garner.

Charles Payne, on Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech:

Many say that when Speaker Pelosi ripped that speech, she was actually ripping [the honorees] and ripping their achievements as well.

Tom Shillue, suggesting that Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech was worse than his “grab ‘em by the p***y” video:

Has he ever done anything in the ballpark of ripping up a speech like that on TV? I'm trying to think of the worst thing Trump has ever done, including that tape of him from NBC. What has he done that is lacking in decorum more than that?

Jeanine Pirro, rhetorically addressing Romney:

You really are stupid.

…

Mitt, you’re full of it.

…

You simply despise Donald Trump. Your jealousy of this man is a constant rage burning within you because you can never rise to the heights that he has. Because guys like you fold like wusses. And you don’t have any selflessness or the ability to think about others as Donald Trump has thought about making America first. And, by the way, you’re an embarrassment.

[…]

I have an idea. You need to be removed from office. How about you get the hell out of the United States Senate?

