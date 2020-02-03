Tucker Carlson’s deceptive description of the actions for which Donald Trump was impeached easily beat out the competition for a cruise to victory in our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Who will win this week? Cast your vote and help determine the outcome.

This week’s candidates are:

Dana Perino, suggesting that Democratic senators running for president would or should be glad if Republicans vote against impeachment trial witnesses:

I imagine that they have to be thinking, wait, if we go with witnesses – and they might, I think that they will probably vote that way – then, yeah, we could be sitting here for quite a while.

Mike Huckabee trying to dismiss damaging revelations from John Bolton’s as-yet-unpublished book by smearing The New York Times for publishing them.

They always seem to find these leaks. They ought to open a plumbing business because nobody is better at leaks than The New York Slimes, as I like to call them and have for a long time.

Sean Hannity’s uh, defense of Donald Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine that is the underlying basis for his impeachment:

President Trump is allowed to talk. He's allowed to vent. He's allowed to exchange ideas with his close advisers. That is not a crime. It's kind of like, well, you tell your friend I want to rob this jewelry store. I want to rob this grocery store, convenience store. Oh, I'm going to punch this guy in the face. I'm going to rip somebody's face off. But you never do it. You weren't seriously plotting the act. That would not be a crime, now would it? We all think about things, thoughts flow through our brains constantly, at least if you're a conservative. And when you think about things, that's not a crime in any way.

Martha MacCallum, helping to out the whistleblower by suggesting viewers read a tweet by Sen. Rand Paul of an impeachment trial question that was rejected by Chief Justice John Roberts because it revealed the name:

Anybody who wants to hear the whole text of that question and the names that you included, it’s on your Twitter feed and you talked about it today and I would direct them there but I’d ask you not to say them here.

Geraldo Rivera, apparently forgetting that he recently said it’s “impossible” to deny that Donald Trump is a racist:

The American economy is the envy of the world. He is and I call him, to great controversy, a civil rights leader, especially yesterday on Martin Luther King Day because why? African American unemployment, lowest it’s ever been. Latino unemployment lowest it’s ever been. … This rising tide is lifting all boats. We should be celebrating, instead he is fighting this cage match [of impeachment].

Alan Dershowitz, sticking his nose even farther up Donald Trump’s you-know-what:

If he wins this, I think nobody should regard him as having been impeached.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on February 9, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

