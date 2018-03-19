It’s been a week of outrageousness in the news so it’s no surprise that there has been plenty of outrageousness on Fox News. Whose quote was the most outrageous? That’s for you, our dear readers, to decide.

Before presenting the current slate of candidates, let’s have a round of raspberries for evangelical pastor – and major hypocrite – Robert Jeffress for his “winning” quote insisting that Trump’s extra-marital affair with a porn star (and probably paying her hush money to keep quiet) is no reason to question their support for “this great president.”

And, now without further ado, here are this week’s nominees:

Republican strategist David Avella, praising Trump’s choice of Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state:

“Here is where [Pompeo] has two profound effects. One is on North Korea. That if Secretary [of Defense] Mattis, who has made very clear he is willing to use force, wasn’t keeping the North Korean dictator up at night, a former top graduate at West Point who’s now in charge as Secretary of State and has no problems using nuclear weapons, has to make the sweat level of the North Korean dictator go up.”

Steve Doocy, spinning Democrat Conor Lamb’s stunning upset in Pennsylvania’s special election last week:

“What’s interesting is, about this particular thing that is too close to call, is they both ran as Republicans.”



Tomi Lahren, after a Fox & Friends appearance:

“[My dog was] chewing on her damn bone as loud as she possibly could so I had to kick her about five times during the show.”

Harmeet Dhillon, blaming the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on the Clintons:

“[McCabe] spends a lot of effort trying to point the finger at Donald Trump who is actually fairly a late comer to this whole debacle. What he should be looking at, and what has historically been the case is that the Clintons manage to somehow destroy everything that they touch. And this man’s sterling career up to the point that he’d gotten involved, with his wife taking money from Clinton sources – that was really the beginning of the end for him in this tragedy. And so no one is, I think, in this type of situation, introspective enough to recognize that and obviously, there’s gonna be some spin machine from the Clintons and others involved in the next phases of this story but Mr. McCabe is clearly in denial as to his own role in this unfortunate situation.”



Tucker Carlson, suggesting that since the government gives money to Planned Parenthood, Republicans should demand government money for the NRA:

“If you going to figure out a way to get taxpayers to pay for one of your biggest political supporters to campaign for you, then why aren’t Republicans saying the NRA, which trains a ton of law enforcement, and military; trains everybody guarding our nuclear power facilities, for example, why don’t they get half-a-billion dollars a year in federal money to do the good work that they do?”



Joseph diGenova, a few days before it was announced he will be hired to be one of Donald Trump’s lawyers:

“The system of equal justice has been rent asunder by the conduct of James Comey, America’s best-known dirty cop, Andrew McCabe and others, including senior Obama Justice Department officials.” diGenova said, without challenge. “Every one of these people should be put in a ‘wanted’ poster at a post office, even though they may never be arrested.”



Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on March 25, 2018.

May the worst quote win!