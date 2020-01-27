Even with hours of impeachment trial coverage, there was plenty of time for outrageous remarks on Fox News. We’ve got our curated selection after the jump. But first, give a round of raspberries to last week’s winner, Stephanie Grisham for her defense of Trump’s hateful tweet of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in Muslim garb. You can check out the full poll here but do come back to vote in this week's poll.

And now for our current nominees:

“Straight news” anchor Bill Hemmer, the day before the impeachment trial:

I think we are in store for some of the most boring television we have seen in a very long time.

Dana Perino, cutting into the impeachment trial:

So, you’re looking live at the Senate floor. Don’t worry, we’re not going to the whole thing.

Greg Gutfeld, offering what passes for credible news analysis of the impeachment trial on Fox:

Are these people trying to kill America? I mean, Adam Schiff – does he not realize that speaking for longer than 10 minutes is like a slow gas leak? If you were listening to this impeachment and you haven’t opened your windows? You’re probably dead right now.

Tucker Carlson, deliberately misleading about why Trump was impeached and downplaying his phone call with the president of Ukraine that Carlson condemned.

Your representatives in the capital city, this city, just spent their third day in a row yelling at each other about a phone call Donald Trump once made to some guy in Ukraine.”

Tammy Bruce:

The March for Life protesters “believe in something, they’ve come together for it, they have not come together based on lies or manipulation or being gaslit and the opposite is the case for the Women’s March.

