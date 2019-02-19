Although Fox was full of outrageousness last week, there weren’t a lot of “good” quotes to reflect that. So we have fewer entries than usual in this week’s poll. But I guarantee you'll find that each one is a gem.

Before we get to the current nominees, let’s have a round of raspberries for Brian Kilmeade. His suggestion that Donald Trump should investigate Democrats was the runaway winner of last week’s poll. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a margin that big! Check out the full results here.

And now for this week’s candidates”

Pete Hegseth:

I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years. I don’t really wash my hands ever.

I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them. Therefore, they’re not real.

I can’t get sick. … These hands look pretty clean to me.

Tucker Carlson, using China as an excuse to attack the Green New Deal supporters:

You don’t see Democratic activists or professional environmentalists camped outside the Chinese embassy in protest. Nobody’s demanding sanctions on China ‘til they stop polluting. That screeching moron, Ocasio-Cortez, isn’t telling China to give up coal and oil and natural gas and nuclear power within a decade. No way!

The left isn’t doing any of that because the left loves the Chinese government. It’s their model for governing.

Liz Cheney, on recent bills protecting a woman’s right to choose:

Democrats would turn maternity wards into killing fields.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on February 24, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

