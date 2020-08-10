Tucker Carlson’s disgusting smear of President Barack Obama’s eulogy for John Lewis was the runaway winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But you will probably not be shocked to learn that Carlson made it into the finals for this week’s poll, too.

You can read Carlson’s quote and the full poll results here.

And now for this week’s finalists:

Tucker Carlson, attacking Joe Biden for promising to choose a woman as his running mate:

For what could very well be the most important job on earth, Biden has decided to hire exclusively on the basis of qualities that are both immutable and completely irrelevant: Race and gender. And that's it.

But wait a second, you ask, isn't that insulting? Isn't it wrong? Isn't it probably illegal? Yes, it is all three of those things. But no one's pushing back against it, so Biden is doing it.

Donald Trump:

Nobody’s done better for our Black community than me. Nobody, and that is with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.

Eric Trump:

The polls are looking great.

Dr. Marc Siegel, when asked to explain Trump’s remark that children are “almost immune” from coronavirus:

I can't interpret what he meant by that.

Mark Levin, smearing teachers reluctant to go back to in-person schooling in the middle of the pandemic:

[Democrats’] biggest supporters, the teachers' unions, are like Orval Faubus and George Wallace standing in the school doorways, not allowing our little kids to go to school because they won't follow the science, right, Dr. Fauci? “Follow the science, follow the science.” Well, the science says open the schools, but the Democrats won’t. Why? Chaos. Chaos.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of August 16, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

