Something about the July 4th holiday seemed to bring out extra outrageousness in Fox News pundits. And we all know they were already plenty outrageous. So, put on your thinking caps and check out the nominees in this week’s poll.

First, let’s give a round of raspberries to last week's winner, Tucker Carlson. He brought his white nationalism to new lows with his statement, “So [immigration] is absolutely destroying America. There’s really kind of no question about it, if you just look at the trajectory.” Check out the full poll and its results here.

And now, here are the current nominees:

Rochelle Richardson, the “Silk” of “Diamond and Silk,” smearing Kamala Harris and Democrats.

How is Camilla [sic] supportin’ the same party that segregated her and her family? She’s in support of the same party. It’s not just Joe Biden, it’s the party. The Democrats are the party of segregation and she supports it.

Brian Kilmeade defending Trump’s migrant detention camps by likening them to an overcrowded house party:

Picture yourself, you have a house, family of five. You have a party, you have 30 people over. Maybe you have a big party, you have 100 people over, and you have two and a half baths. In the beginning, it would be OK with 30. Then after 100 people, it would be a little bit taxed, maybe you got to get an outdoor facility. Can you picture 5,000? You can have the best facilities in the world but they are so overstocked.

Six hundred and seventy thousand have come here illegally already. They had 89,000 last month. The month before, 130,000 coming illegally. They have facilities that hold hundreds, not tens of thousands. And now you are going to walk down there with the facilities that they gave, that they're not pulling out of their pocket, they're uniforms you gave them, and say the facilities are not right?

Donald Trump:

I've been very good for Twitter. I don't think Twitter would be the same without what I do on Twitter.

Chickenhawk Lou Dobbs:

Anna Kooiman, gushing over Trump’s July 4th stunt:

I felt like I was having a spiritual experience. And I think if you're an American watching this and it didn't matter how you felt about the president before this speech, it was beautiful. It was incredible.

John Rich, gushing over Trump’s July 4th speech in which he talked about airports during the Revolutionary War, among other other errors:

And to me it was almost like a history lesson, a refresher course going through every single branch of the military, pointing out great people that did great things.

Tucker Carlson, defending Donald Trump’s suck up to Kim Jong-un.

“There’s no defending the North Korean regime, which is a monstrous regime. It’s the last really Stalinist regime in the world. It’s a disgusting place, obviously, and so there’s no defending it," he said.

“On the other hand, you’ve got to be honest about what it means to lead a country, it means killing people. Not on the scale that the North Koreans do, but a lot of countries commit atrocities including a number that we’re closely allied with.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on July 14, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

