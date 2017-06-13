A NewsHounds' raspberry goes to Vice President Mike Pence, the "winner" of last week's Outrageous Fox News Quote of the Week Poll for his outrageous quote describing a Donald Trump nobody living in the real world could recognize. But don't spend too long mocking Pence. We've got another crop of Fox News outrageousness for you to evaluate and vote on.

And the nominees are:

Eric Trump, complaining about his father's critics and the opposition, one day after Daddy Donald Trump had attacked the mayor of London while he was in the midst of dealing with a terrorist attack:

"I’ve never seen hatred like this. To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad. I mean, morality’s just gone, morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country."

Corey Lewandowski's ridiculous "explanation" for Donald Trump's demand for FBI Director Jim Comey's loyalty:

"Look, what the president asked for was loyalty to the country and loyalty to make sure that the American people have the justice system that they want. That’s not unheard of, that’s not uncalled for. And what the president asked for, as a president-elect, was to develop a rapport with the incoming FBI director."

Trish Regan, attacking former FBI Director James Comey for releasing his memo about an encounter with Donald Trump:

"I just think it’s kind of a really, sort of scumbag thing to do!"

Pete Hegseth:

"Little evidence has been shown that there’s collusion with Russia. But whether it was the unmasking or the new revelations about [Obama attorney general] Loretta Lynch pressuring Comey or now we know that Comey, himself, was a leaker, potentially multiple times. Could the investigation or the discussion move in those directions instead of the Russia investigation, which is proven to be pretty much a nothingburger?"

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until June 18, 2017, at 11 PM ET.