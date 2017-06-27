Ted Nugent was the runaway winner of our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll last week. Check out his quote and the competition and then come back for this week’s crop of candidates.

This week's nominees are:

Sean Hannity, painting Trump opponents as a dangerous enemy:

"Tonight, a soft coup is under way right here in the United States of America in an attempt to overturn November’s election results and forcibly remove a duly elected president from office, sinister forces quickly aligning in what is becoming now, in my mind, a clear and present danger. […] We’re at a turning point. You, the American people, have a profound choice to make here. You can let this continue to happen, watch the country descend into chaos, you can sit back, or you can stand up and fight for what you voted for back in November and the agenda that you want implemented in this country."

Sean Hannity playing judge and jury as he demanded of Donald Trump’s lawyer:

"I want Hillary prosecuted because she committed felonies. That’s just a fact. And if we deny that, then there’s not equal justice under the law."

Gina Loudon, upon being asked what sanctions should be placed on North Korea, how they should be placed and by whom:

"I think criticially, are the steps that the president took just this week or last week with Cuba – Cuba being one of the biggest trading partners with North Korea. This is the beginning of a stranglehold on them in ways they’re not going to like."

Abby Huntsman:

“[D]o Democrats, with their latest attacks on health care, risk inciting further violence?”

Cast your vote below. This week's poll will remain open until just before midnight on July 2, 2017.