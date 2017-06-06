The Outrageous Fox News Quote of the Week poll is back and we've got some diabolically tough decisions for you ahead! But first, here's some raspberries to Kimberly Guilfoyle for winning our last poll, with her comment that Roger Ailes was a "champion of women."

This week's nominees are:

Tucker Carlson, suggesting viewers should flout a judge’s ruling embargoing an inflammatory video by a discredited anti-choice group out of concern for abortion-providers’ safety:

“I’m not advocating for this because I don’t think I can in my role as this host of the show but I mean if there was ever a time for civil disobedience, it seems like some might think this would be the time…”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, boasting about how she advised Donald Trump before he officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement:

“I think he did the brave and courageous thing, and in fact, I told him that this morning at 8AM, when he called. And I spoke to him about it, and this was something very much so on his mind…”

Lou Dobbs' poll question:

“Does your week seem all the better because the Dimms, Globalists & the Enviro-left are having a lousy week?”

Mike Pence:

“President Trump is one of the most resilient and determined people I’ve ever met in my life. I mean, he literally gets up every day, facing a gale-force wind of negative coverage in the mainstream press and he just rolls his sleeves up and goes to work for the American people. […] I want to assure all of your viewers, all over the country, that in President Donald Trump, they’ve got someone who has the ability to turn his face like flint against the wind and tune out the detractors and focuses on keeping his promises to the American people.”

Corey Lewandowski:

“By every measure that you can look at, this administration has been successful and the mainstream media has given him no credit."

Harris Faulkner, chiding a guest:

“[W]e don't call it a Muslim ban. It is a pause in immigration.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will close at 11:59 PM ET on June 11, 2017.