While Fox News insiders were "heartbroken" and shaken by Shepard Smith’s abrupt resignation, judging from the emails we have received from viewers thinking they were writing to Fox, he was not popular with the fans. Fox did nothing to help.

From time to time, I have published emails from clueless Fox viewers who have written to us thinking they were contacting Fox. Usually, I just do a batch of them all. But now that Smith has resigned, I thought a roundup of the emails we have received specifically about him might be enlightening.

These are all the emails we have received about Smith in the past year. Not one praises him. As usual, names and other identifying information have been redacted to protect the ignorant. Spelling, grammar and punctuation have been left intact.

In case you’re wondering, NewsHounds has not received any email regarding Smith’s resignation… yet.

I realize that Fox News viewers resent hearing unflattering facts about Dear Leader. But if Fox had any integrity, it would have made sure to back up Smith’s reporting, instead of suggesting it was just anti-Trump opinion that was OK to ignore and contradict or outright disparage by the popular opinion hosts.

Here’s hoping Smith writes a tell-all book.

October 23, 2018

Subject: Shepard Smith

He is biased and hates President Trump. The way he is reporting about the caravan is ridiculous. He does not think about the cost to our people to educate and take care of these people. I am a teacher in Texas who teaches ESL and I know the strain when my classroom grows from 20 to almost 30 students. Of course his kids probably go to private schools so he would not understand. When he fails to recognize the danger of letting all these people in without vetting is insane. He criticizes President Trump for crisscrossing America to campaign for Republicans but says nothing about Obama and Biden doing the same thing. He says nothing about how Democrats are becoming more violent every day and their leadership promoting it. He talks about President Trump lying but nothing about how President Obama lied about health care when he was ramming it down our throats. I cannot believe he is still on Fox News. He is awful and should be fired immediately!!

October 26, 2018

Subject: Shepard

How dare he at this time insinuate this assumed bomb maker be caused by what Pres. Trump said.

I will no longer watch WHEN Shepard is on.

October 26, 2018

Subject: Shepard Smith

I thoroughly enjoyed watching Chris Wallace put Shep in his place for blaming Trump for his comments causing the letter bombs on Friday afternoon.

Lame irresponsible comments made by Smith were not logical or fair. Thank Chris Wallace for me. I’m not watching Shep anymore.

October 27, 2018

Subject: Biased Reporting FOX News

How long are you going to keep "reporters" like Shepard Smith and Juan Williams around. As far as I am concerned Shepard Smith should be working for CNN - his reporting yesterday on the bombing incidents and his exchange with Chris Wallace shows just how biased he is against President Trump. We don't have all the facts but yet his reporting puts the blame squarely on President Trump. What does Smith think he is doing to neutralize this environment? Nothing - and in fact he is inciting people like Maxine Waters, Eric Holder, Hiliary Clinton, Brennan, Clapper, Harris, Booker and so many others. None of them are helping the situation and to put blame on one person is unfair and ridiculous. While all the facts were not in during his show he did know this guy had serious mental issues and legal issues. Where was Smith when the Republicans were actually shot at by a Bernie Sanders fan and one almost died? How much coverage was their by Smith and did he blame President Trump or better yet Bernie Sanders for that one. I am sick of all the news media that allow their employees to share so much of their personal opinions of certain people I turn those shows off. What happened to reporting the facts? What happened to reporting the facts and letting the consumer decide how they feel about a particular issue. Smith has many shows like this and I turn him off, I a also turn the sound off when Juan Williams speaks - the reason is these folks never provide an unbiased account of anything. In my book these are not people who should be reporting news or giving their opinion. I don't care about their opinions - I care about my family and what President Trump has done for us - and that is a lot. Get rid of Shepard Smith and Juan Williams - find people that can be fairer and more impartial. I want to hear a democrats opinion but I want it to be fair not all from the hate Trump camp. Media has reported very unfairly on him 90% negative. Is this what you want your number one rated show to portray - if so I won't have any news show to watch. Please replace these two folks CNN, MSN and so many others will offer them jobs - that is where they belong.



Disgusted in NC

October 27, 2018

Subject: Shepard Smith

Sheppard Smith is a disgrace and should not be on the Fox Network. If one didn’t know, they would have thought they accidentally turned on MSNBC yesterday with his little snit with the wonderful Chris Wallace. He wouldn’t let Chris get his reasoned point across but instead cut him off with his whiney insistence that our president was at fault with the recent spate of hatred. Let me be the first to say that it was Obama who started that line of thinking. I will never watch his horrible show again. Let him rant to the wind now because I’m sure there will be a lot of people turning off their TV’s when it’s 3:00. I have absolutely no idea how given his lack of decorum and bias that he even got this show. I have an idea - Megan Kelly is available!

October 29, 2019

Subject: Shepard Smith

Is this guy for real - not only does he not belong working for FOX after today he doesn’t belong reporting for anyone.

His newscast about the caravan was all his personal views and he should be fired as a result. He said we are not being invaded and since the troops are being deployed tomorrow it is all political. What a complete fool. The experts in the field believe

more assistance is needed at our borders. What does he call 5400 illegals heading to our border and not stopping in Mexico where they can apply for asylum or going the legal route to enter our country. Who does he think created and encouraged this caravan?

It was President Trump - all these illegals are nothing but trouble for his administration because he is actually trying to fix

lax immigration policies. Get him off the air - get him off of FOX he doesn’t belong reporting he has lost all credibility in my book.

Disgusted in NC (Yes, this appears to be from the same “Disgusted in NC” as above)

November 21, 2018

Subject: Shep Smith Reporting

Sick of Shep’s reporting inaccurately. He just stated that NATO countries are not behind in paying their fair share. Not good—they are. I am sick of him reporting a liberal point of view with no facts to back it up. Will stop watching him til he gets his act together. Get rid of SHEP

December 15, 2018

Subject: PROGRAMING

YOU NEED SOME CHANGES WHICH YOU CAN'T SEE. FIRST, DUMP NAPOLITANO AS HE IS THE WORST AND MOST DISHONEST LEGAL ANALYST YOU COULD USE AND STICK WITH GREGG JARRETT SOMEONE WHO KNOWS THE LAW AND NOT SOMETHING FROM THE PAST THAT DOESN'T KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT. NEXT SHEP SMITH WASN'T TOO BAD UNTIL HE CAME OUT AS A HOMOSEXUAL WHICH EVERYONE ALREADY KNEW AND NOW IS MORE AND MORE SPOUTING OFF HIS DEEP BIAS AGAINST TRUMP. DOESN'T HELP YOUR REPUTATION OR STANDING. THEN CHRIS WALLACE HAS LET IT SLIP MORE AND MORE ABOUT HIS BIAS AGAINST TRUMP AND SHOULD KNOCK IT OFF, HE IS NOT THE NEWS PERSON HIS DAD WAS. THEN TO A COUPLE OF REAL DOWN TO EARTH PROBLEMS. THE FIRST IS JUAN WILLIAMS HAS EVERY TIME IT COMES UP SHOWS HIS DEEP HATRED AND EXTREME BIAS AGAINST TRUMP ANYTIME HE GETS A CHANCE. WHETHER DIRECTLY OR THROUGH SOMEONE INVOLVED IN TRUMP BUSINESS. HE CAN DISAGREE, YES, BUT HE JUST ROLLS HIS EYES AND LOOKS OFF INTO SPACE AS IF WHAT SOMEONE ELSE SAYS GOOD ABOUT TRUMP IS BOVINE DROPPINGS, AND THEN GOES ON AN OUT AND OUT HATEFUL TIRADE AGAINST TRUMP FOR ANYTHING AND NOTHING. NEXT YOU HAVE GERALDO. EVERY TIME SOMETHING OR THE SUBJECT OF HISPANICS COMES UP HE GOES OFF ON HIS WILD TIRADE ABOUT HOW WE SHOULD GIVE AMNESTY TO ILLEGALS SET THEM UP WITH GOODIES ETC., AND ANYONE WHO DOESN'T AGREE IS PURE USELESS. HE IS GOOD ON SOME OF HIS REPORTING BUT DON'T SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THE ILLEGALS UNLESS IT'S FOR GIVING THEM THE STORE AND TO HELL WITH THE CITIZENS OF THIS COUNTRY.

December 19, 2018 (from the same writer as above)

Subject: TAKE NOTICE

SEE WHERE SHEP. SMITH IS STILL OFF BASE ABOUT TRUMP AND NO ONE HAS SAID ANYTHING TO HIM ABOUT IT YET, THEN YESTERDAY NAPOLITANO SHOWED HIS STUPIDS BY BLASTING TRUMP WITH BULL. WHY YOU KEEP USING THESE TWO IS BEYOND BELIEF WHEN THEY ARE NOT FAIR OR BALANCED.

March 17, 2019

No subject

Bravo the president called out smith and two others

Bravo.

Smith should be on cnn

April 18, 2019

Subject: Sheppard Smith

I watch AG Barr outline Muller findings which seemed good for our president and our country. I then watched Sheppard Smith in dismay. He made the president sound like a Wanted man. Sheppard should join CNN or MSMBC as bias as they are. Is Sheppard a reporter or an opinion show tilted way to the left. Fox is a life line for conservatives and Sheppard does not fit this networks image as unbiased. I won’t watch his show again. I try my best to avoid it but wanted to hear

His slant today. It was painful to watch.

June 27, 2019

Subject: Shepard Smith

This is my favorite news channel because it is fair and balanced BUT lately SS has been biased and annoying.He spoke of the Supreme Court decision about gerrymandering in N.C, Failed to say the Democrats did and do the same in Maryland.. If he can’t be fair make sure he doesn’t use the fair and balanced theme. He is getting to be a pain.

August 8, 2019

Subject: Shepard Smith needs to go

He is clearly a man with an agenda always passive aggressive in the past but now out in open his distaste for trump and the conservative values you used to pretend to profess

Now the condescension to your viewers and their ideals are just vomited on by Shep, facts no longer even considered just pure disgust to anyone who does not sing to his views. Get rid of him or after being with Fox since day one. We will need to find a channel who gives facts and I decide not shep.

September 5, 2019

Subject: Shepard Smith

He has to go! Why does he keep his job! He touts reporting the facts, while he won’t admit that he loves finding errors with the President, and trying to put him down. He hates Trump. No one should

Have the freedom he has to spout hateful and hurtful things.

He has enough to worry about, with his own lifestyle.

I bet he has gained many $$ on his millions on profits, with the great economy. No positive reporting there.

September 25, 2019

Subject: Shepard Smith

Sheperd Smith is as unwatchable as CNN and MSNBC.

It's more than his Trump bashing diatribes, it's his lies of omission. Trump should not have to ask the Ukrainian President about Hunter Biden's overt corruption, but it is necessary because this should have been prosecuted after the arrogant braggart Biden admitted his strong arming Ukraine to drop their prosecutor investigation of his son or their billion dollar aid would not happen unless they fired the prosecutor. The two tier corrupt justice system ignored Biden' overtly corrupt

quid pro quo payola and Biden's illegal threats to hold up Ukraine's aid. The same disgusting treatment was given to Hillary Clinton's many crimes and liberal propagandist's like Sheperd Smith make no mention of these disgusting crimes committed by Obamination's deep state and Heinous Hillary's overt crime spree. It is quite sickening to listen to Politano's hateful diatribes against Donald Trump. I suppose it is a necessity to keep Sheperd Smith for the sake of today's political correctness and public relationships.

When your viewers see how MSM lies habitually about conservatives and ignores blatantly illegal Democrat's transgressions it totally discredits a radical leftist media and Shep Smith exemplifies everything wrong with leftist propagandist media. Usually I turn the channel because he's almost as unwatchable as Don Sour Lemon and Rachael Madcow Disease.

I was never politically oriented when I was a Democrat for 38 years, however 8 years of egregious incompetence by Bogus Barry and his insane Middle East military non acumen and his blatant anti semitism with his interfering in Israel's election and unfreezing $131 billion to the radical terrorist Mullahs who fund Hamas and Hezbollah against Israel and their funding of the Houthi's who overthrew his self proclaimed puppet government in Yemen and his incompetence is the reason for the carnage and humanitarian crisis. Obamination allowed genocide of Coptic Christians and Yazsidi men to be massacred while his Isis raped and abducted Yazsidi women as sex slaves, while importing Somalia's and Palestinians to Michigan and Minnesota while saving very few Coptic Christian's and his clandestine friendship with the racist Farrakhan is a blatant reminder of hypocrite Dumbacrap's Saul Alinsky agendas.

Many of us are worried for our children's future and Trump bashing libiot biases like Shep Smith opens the door for radical communists like Liarwatha and Comrade Bernie Dandruff is scary as the rest of these open border lunatics and their economic policies which would bankrupt us. Their take over of health insurance and our energy sector, using their religion of climate control is camouflage to hide their real socialist totalitarian agendas. My children are already bombarded by lunatic socialist high school teachers here in the insanely run California, with Gavin Gruesome and his insane sanctuary cities where we see innocent victims killed and raped by illegal alien criminals. These disgraceful libiots made Costco change to paper straws while their insane policy of handing out hypodermic needles to homeless people, have caused environmental damage and diseases that run into the Pacific ocean and Los Angeles on the verge of a leprosy epidemic and typhoid with policemen contracting

these horrible diseases. Not once do I hear Sheperd Smith make mention of the libiot lunacy in this state and for that matter 70 years of Dumbacrapic futility in inner cities where cities like Chicago and Baltimore see more Black murders than the war in Afghanistan. You should trade Shepard Smith to CNN for no one to be named later.

September 28, 2019

Subject: Shepard Smith

I have watched fox news for several years and have appreciated their balance but Shepard Smith has become a CNN hater of Trump and is no longer reporting the news fair and balanced. This should be addressed. If not I will watch fox opinion and nothing else.

October 2, 2019

Subject: Shepard Smith

He shows his hatred of the president today. Fox and it’s listeners deserve better. This guy needs to go. He should be working at CNN.

Below is Smith’s announcement of his resignation on Friday, October 11, via Fox News’ YouTube channel. Comments were uncharacteristically turned off.