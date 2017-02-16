Long-time readers know that we often receive email from people who think they are writing to Fox News. Lately, we have received a lot of mail for and about Shepard Smith. And Fox News viewers are not happy with his criticisms of the president!

Earlier, I posted about Smith ripping Donald Trump's press conference today. Smith has been on something of a tear lately. Even if I wasn't up on him, I would have gotten a clue from the barrage of hate mail we've received about him. Examples below. As always, names and other identifying information have been redacted to protect the ignorant. Grammar, spelling and punctuation have been left intact.

Re: Shepard Smith

Shepard Smith has become such an unhinged leftist that I can no longer watch Fox while he is on. I would guess that I am not the only one feeling this way.

I know you would get some flak for firing your gay anchor, but you as an organization have big enough shoulders to handle it.

Re: Shepard Smith

I am a loyal Fox News fan and knew Smith was a Democrat from just watching the way he talked about the candidates and that is ok. What he is doing now, trashing Trump with and angry face and agitated behavior is not professional. Brett Bauer and Chris Wallace do not do that.

If Smith doesn't get control of himself I won't watch the news at noon.

Re: sheppard

We just can't stand Sheppard smith. He's so very, very liberal. We turn off fox news and watch another channel. Sheppard is sharp and snarky--and always against the conservative. First alerted when he traveled to New Orleans for special reports. He and Geraldo really hit it off!

Re: Sheppard Smith

I used to be a huge fan of Sheppard. He has lately become very biased in his reporting. Someone should remind him of the Fox News slogan "We report, you decide". Report being the operative word.

Re: Shepard Smith

I am a fan of FoxNews and I watch FoxNews just about everyday. Today I clearly heard Shepard Smith use the Lord's name in vain. Didn't Bob Beckel get time off for using the F word and Ralph Peters get time off for calling Obama 'a total pxssy' on live television? Shepard Smith should be given at the very least time off!

This one was dated January 16, 2017 and I'm not sure what incident the writer refers to.