If our hate mail from Fox News viewers is any indication, the network received quite a bit of blowback from right-wing snowflakes after Democratic contributor Donna Brazile told RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to “go to hell” for using “Russian talking points” about the Democratic nomination process.

We can almost always tell when Fox viewers get triggered because we usually start receiving email from people who think they are writing to Fox News. For example, we have quite a supply of complaints about Shepard Smith. Here’s what we received about Brazile yesterday:

I couldn't fit the entire email in one screen grab, so here's the bottom part:

Raw Story rounded up tweets that confirm our impression.

You can watch Brazile’s comments below, from the March 3, 2020 America’s Newsroom.