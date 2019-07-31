Fox News’ “objective” coverage of Tuesday's Democratic presidential candidates’ debate included a five-minute attack on Democrats by the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel – because even a big Democratic event is really about Republicans on Fox.

Before McDaniel opened her mouth, a Fox News banner described the debate as “RADICAL DIVIDES ON DISPLAY.” That message remained on the lower third of the screen throughout the segment.

Reporting from the debate in Detroit, Fox’s Shannon Bream also thoughtfully promoted McDaniel’s column in the Detroit News with a large graphic of the title, “Socialist policies won’t fly in Michigan.”

Bream acknowledged voters trust Democrats on the top issue of health more than Republicans. But that was little more than an opening for McDaniel to spend nearly a minute talking up Republican efforts and slamming Democrats’ “total socialist plan.”

“I do not want Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren telling me what doctor I can go to, what medical procedures I get to have. I don’t want Washington making those decisions,” McDaniel sniped. As if insurance companies don’t make those decisions now.

Bream didn’t mention that, of course. Instead, she nodded as McDaniel called Warren “dishonest” for not saying that Democrats are proposing taking away private health insurance plans.

Then came McDaniel’s pièce de résistance:

MCDANIEL: The winner tonight was Donald Trump because he gets to run on an economy that’s booming, wages that are up, jobs that are coming back, especially in Michigan, as manufacturing jobs are coming back.

Watch Fox turn a Democratic debate into Republican propaganda below, from its July 30, 2019 coverage.