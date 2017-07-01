Fox Business spent 10:39 on an interview with Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s demand that Donald Trump resign. She also included some not-so-veiled threats if he doesn’t. Furthermore, about half that interview was repeated on Fox News.

Not surprisingly, host Neil Cavuto put up a resolute argument against Jackson Lee. But he never full-out attacked her. And it’s unusual for a Democrat to get so much air time to make such an anti-Trump argument.

Jackson Lee told Fox viewers, “A series of incidences have really created a non-sustainable atmosphere here in Washington and in America to get the job done for the American people.”

Cavuto snidely asked if she made that decision on “a series of tweets?”

Jackson Lee said no, “on a series of actions.” She pointed to Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and his failure to fire National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after being told he was compromised.

Cavuto threw in some jabs such as: “They’re still investigating all of that. It seems like you’ve come to the conclusion that he’s guilty as sin and should go.” Cavuto also suggested that Trump was similar to President Lyndon Johnson who was “pretty coarse in his language and his approach to those who didn’t agree with him.”

“Completely apples and oranges,” Jackson Lee replied, dismissing the comparison. In addition to Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Russian interference, she also cited the firing of FBI Director James Comey “and indicated that he did so because he wanted to stop the Russian investigation.”

Trump is “incompatible with the office and the leadership of this country,” Jackson Lee declared. She said his “continuous assaults on women only compounds the fact.”

Jackson Lee also argued that Trump is incompetent. “You can’t even get answers from his cabinet offices about housing, about State Department issues because they’re not staffed,” she said. “They’re not staffed because the White House can’t seem to agree on appointments. You have to be able to run this country on behalf of the American people.”

Cavuto condemned Trump’s Tweets as “bad news.” But, he said, “That doesn’t mean that you’re out as president. Let the American people decide that.”

Jackson Lee had a great comeback: “The American people have decided. His polling numbers are down under 40%. He’s 36% or 35%.”

“I can remember when Ronald Reagan polled in the 30s, Congresswoman,” Cavuto replied.

“Ronald Reagan was a commander-in-chief and he was attempting to run the government whether you agreed or disagreed,” Jackson Lee responded. “I am very, very concerned about [Trump’s] leadership of anything that we propose in the United States Congress including the mean health care bill that he called “mean” after celebrating [it] in the Rose Garden.”

Jackson Lee also said, “I certainly think the 25th Amendment is in play,” meaning that Trump may be so mentally unfit, he could be removed from office.

Jackson Lee made it clear she thinks Trump should resign. But if he doesn’t resign, she suggested he will only get into more hot water. Noting that the Senate Judiciary Committee is investigating whether Trump obstructed justice, Jackson Lee said she is calling on the House Judiciary Committee to do the same. Jackson Lee is the ranking member of that Committee.

“If he understands this is a position that he’s ill suited for, on behalf of the American people, I think he should resign,” she said.

So why did Fox host this discussion? Is it part of a new effort to be more balanced? A warning shot over the bow to Trump?

Whatever the reason, enjoy Jackson Lee giving Fox viewers some straight talk about the man in the Oval Office below, from the June 30, 2017 Cavuto: Coast to Coast on the Fox Business Network.