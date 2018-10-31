On Fox & Friends, guest David Bossie claimed with a straight face that Donald Trump’s FU visit to the city of Pittsburgh, in the wake of the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, was a generous act that show how he “cares about every single person.”

Trump went to Pittsburgh yesterday, ostensibly to honor the victims, despite a request from the city’s mayor that the visit be delayed until after the victim’s funerals (he said there are not enough public safety personnel to cover funerals and a presidential visit), despite the 71,000 people who signed a letter telling Trump he was not welcome, and despite Trump’s heartless comment that “the results would have been far better” if the synagogue had had armed security.

Nevertheless, Fox & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade said that Trump had waited for “the right time” to go to Pittsburgh. Bossie, a Fox News contributor and Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, turned up the gas lighting by talking up Trump’s “consoler in chief” skills. “He does it so well,” Bossie said. “He cares about every single person and you can see it when he’s on the road, and you know, he connects with folks very closely.”

Bossie went on to call it “outrageous” that anyone would link Trump to the Pittsburgh synagogue shootings. Bossie said there’s a need to “ratchet down the rhetoric” after incidents like these. Of course, he was not referring to Trump ratcheting down the rhetoric. “The mainstream media, who he says to the American people are full of fake news, that’s what he describes as enemies of the truth, not enemies of the American people.”

FACT CHECK: Trump labeled the “fake news media” as “the enemy of the people” on Monday.

Of course, not one of the three cohosts corrected Bossie. So he continued lying about Trump. When asked about Trump’s non-stop schedule of campaign rallies coming up, Bossie praised Trump’s “work ethic,” calling it “second to none.”

FACT CHECK: Trump is a part-time president.

Watch Bossie gaslight America below, from the October 30, 2018 Fox & Friends.