While posing as a patriot, Nikki Halley tried to bully Americans into falling in line behind Trump’s Iran recklessness by dishonestly smearing them as traitors.

On the Hannity show last night, Haley prefaced her anti-American viciousness with a round of slobbering over Dear Leader's killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani:

HALEY: Make no mistake, Sean. What the president did left the Iranian regime completely flatfooted. … When it got to the lives of Americans, the president is never gonna allow that to happen.

Actually, Trump has already signaled he's A-OK with Americans dying – and that’s not including deaths of Americans who can’t afford health care. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked how he can say we’re safer for killing Soleimani when the State Department has advised Americans in the Middle East to evacuate due to likely retaliation, replied, “President Trump is focused deeply on keeping Americans safe over the long haul...It may be that there's a little noise here in the interim.” As Pod Save America noted, Trump shrugged off American casualties from an Iranian retaliation, saying, “If it happens, it happens."

Not surprisingly, though, cheerleading chickenhawk Hannity said nothing to correct Haley’s falsehood.

Than Haley got to her hideousness.

HALEY: I’ll tell you this: you don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You’re not hearing any of the Gulf members, you’re not hearing China, you’re not hearing Russia. The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our presidential candidates. No one else in the world, because they knew that this man had evil veins. They knew what he was capable of and they saw the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands.

Haley was so proud of her hate for her fellow Americans, she tweeted it, which suggests the remarks had been pre-planned. But, as Aaron Blake explained in a great analysis of Haley’s hypocritical opportunism – once claiming to reject needlessly provocative rhetoric, she’s now essentially labeling Trump critics as terrorist sympathizers – the smear is “objectively false.“ The objection to the Soleimani killing, Blake wrote, is that it “could lead to a war that nobody wants.”

Even Fox News seemed to think Haley had gone too far. Hannity interrupted to slightly modify the messaging, saying that Democrats called Soleimani “evil” and “a murderer” but didn’t want him killed because, “We don’t want to make ‘em mad.” Her interview is not on Fox’s YouTube page, where interviews with notable public figures are usually posted, and the video posted on FoxNews.com has the innocuous title, “Nikki Haley says the Soleimani strike left the Iranian regime shaking in their boots.”

But, just like loudmouth Trumper Dan Bongino, Haley had the nerve to posture as an anti-partisan moments after launching the worst kind of partisan attack. Of course, like Bongino, what she was really up to was demanding that everyone fall in line behind Dear Leader – or else!

HALEY: This was something that needed to be done and should be celebrated. And I’ll tell you right now, partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy. This is about America united. We need to be completely behind the president, what he did, because every one of those countries are watching our news media and seeing what everyone’s saying. And this is a moment of strength for the United States. It’s a moment of strength for President Trump.

Hannity closed with this ominous comment, suggesting inside knowledge of further escalation: "I think Rouhani and the mullahs, they need to go to the refineries. Just go visit. Hang out there for a few days.”

Hannity said nothing about his own military-aged kids enlisting.

You can watch this despicable episode below, from the January 6, 2020 Hannity.