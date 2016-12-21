Quick, call Holy Father Christmas Bill O'Reilly. STAT! A most egregious sin has been committed. But the sinners aren't all those Jesus-hating, "Happy Holiday" saying liberals. It's, gasp, the cast and crew of Fox's daily leg show, Outnumbered. Oh, the horror, the horror!
From Outnumbered cohost Sandra Smith's Facebook page:
Is Outnumbered part of Satan's legions who are fighting the war on Christmas? Say it isn't so!
Antoinette commented 2016-12-21 03:32:19 -0500 · Flag
That dumb broad Smith had the nerve to say “Merry merry,” leaving out Merry Christmas. The masses should send that to Billy, and say: “There’s your war on Christmas.”
Eyes On Fox commented 2016-12-20 09:27:44 -0500 · Flag
Does this mean Jews, Muslims, atheists and Buddhists were allowed in? Orange 🍊 Hitler will take away Fox’s alt-right secret decoder ring for this outrage! 😢
d d commented 2016-12-20 09:07:42 -0500 · Flag
I sure wish this commenting system had an edit function. Should read: BOR chooses
d d commented 2016-12-20 09:05:37 -0500 · Flag
What? No mention of Christmas?! Why does Sandra Smith hate baby Jesus and our Christmas traditions? ;-]
And there’s this: “Hot Deals this Holiday Season” (and Harris Faulkner even says “Happy Holidays” at the end).
http://video.foxnews.com/v/4436781/?#sp=show-clips
Here you go, BOR – people at your own network are waging “war on Christmas”. Call their asses out! LOL!
When doing a quick search on “fox news holiday”, there’s all kinds of video posts from FOX news and their related entities that use the world “holiday” in their titles – holiday drinks, holiday toys, holiday gifts, holiday stress, holiday shopping, etc. It’s really just effin’ stupid that BOR choose not to understand why so many (and even HIS own network) use the words “happy holidays” during this time of season. But, instead of being inclusive and embracing the spirit of the season, he would rather continue on with his bogus war by pointing fingers, shaming and dividing the folks. He’s a sad, pitiful human being.
And there’s this: “Hot Deals this Holiday Season” (and Harris Faulkner even says “Happy Holidays” at the end).
http://video.foxnews.com/v/4436781/?#sp=show-clips
Here you go, BOR – people at your own network are waging “war on Christmas”. Call their asses out! LOL!
When doing a quick search on “fox news holiday”, there’s all kinds of video posts from FOX news and their related entities that use the world “holiday” in their titles – holiday drinks, holiday toys, holiday gifts, holiday stress, holiday shopping, etc. It’s really just effin’ stupid that BOR choose not to understand why so many (and even HIS own network) use the words “happy holidays” during this time of season. But, instead of being inclusive and embracing the spirit of the season, he would rather continue on with his bogus war by pointing fingers, shaming and dividing the folks. He’s a sad, pitiful human being.
Jan Hall commented 2016-12-19 21:00:01 -0500 · Flag
Is their a ‘wild girl’ in the crowd for America’s Vibrator Coach, Junior O’Reilly?