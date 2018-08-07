Besides the special election in Ohio's 12th Congressional District between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor, there are primary elections in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington. As I write this, the Ohio race looks like a nail biter.
I'm watching Fox News which is barely covering any of the races. That suggests to me they do not expect a good night for Republicans. We'll see.
9:23 PM - Balderson is ahead by 1.3%
9:44 PM - O'Connor and Balderson are statistically tied.
Here's what Fox is covering:
And now this important story:
10 PM - O'Connor is up again, now by .1%
10:04 PM - Balderson just took the lead again. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki does not sound optimistic for O'Connor.
Ellen commented 2018-08-07 22:36:56 -0400 · Flag
Five Thirty Eight does not sound optimistic for O’Connor.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/august-7-election-results/
