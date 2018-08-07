Besides the special election in Ohio's 12th Congressional District between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O'Connor, there are primary elections in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington. As I write this, the Ohio race looks like a nail biter.

I'm watching Fox News which is barely covering any of the races. That suggests to me they do not expect a good night for Republicans. We'll see.

9:23 PM - Balderson is ahead by 1.3%

9:44 PM - O'Connor and Balderson are statistically tied.

Here's what Fox is covering:

And now this important story:

10 PM - O'Connor is up again, now by .1%

10:04 PM - Balderson just took the lead again. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki does not sound optimistic for O'Connor.