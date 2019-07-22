Yesterday, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace destroyed White House adviser Stephen Miller’s defense of Donald Trump’s “go back” attacks on the four Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad.” Today, instead of highlighting some independent journalism on his network, supposedly straight-news anchor Bill Hemmer went on Miller Rehab Duty and obscured Wallace’s challenges.

Media Matters caught Hemmer acting on behalf of Miller and Trump, not Wallace, the viewers or journalism:

BILL HEMMER (CO-ANCHOR): Stephen Miller with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday talked about [Trump’s tweets], too.

[BEGIN CLIP]

STEPHEN MILLER (WHITE HOUSE SENIOR POLICY ADVISER): These four congresswomen detest America as it exists, as it is currently constructed. They want it to be a socialist, open borders country. If you, as Donald Trump says, want to destroy America with open borders, you cannot say your love your country. If you attack border agents the way that [Rep. Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez has, it means you have a deep-seated hatred of the nation as it exists.

[END CLIP]

HEMMER: That interview too, Byron, quickly on that.

BYRON YORK (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): Well look, the part about loving the country, obviously, Democrats are going to completely reject. But if Republicans and the White House want to say Democrats are for open borders or they’re for socialism, those are two of the main themes of this campaign as it is emerging. So we will see more of that.

HEMMER: Stephen Miller also said the people that they're referring to in North Carolina -- remember Fayetteville? He said these people are tired of being beaten up, looked down upon, talked down to by members of Congress on the left and Washington, D.C. A lot of people in middle America probably would agree with that point. [Emphases added]

What Hemmer conveniently failed to mention is that the clip from Miller was his final response to Wallace’s grilling that included much evidence, including many video clips, of how much racism and hatred Donald Trump has spewed toward the U.S., while making anti-American attacks on the four Democratic women of color in The Squad for not loving the country. Wallace also provided a direct quote from Ocasio-Cortez directly disproving Trump’s assertion that she called the U.S. “garbage.” Miller was unable to refute any of the material Wallace provided.

Even worse, as Media Matters’ Courtney Hagle noted, Hemmer went a step further and all but asked contributor York to expand on Miller’s attacks, thus amplifying them and disappearing Wallace’s well-documented points even more.

While Fox publicly pretends it’s not an arm of the Trump administration, this is yet another example of how its actions demonstrate otherwise. Fox didn’t even include Wallace’s interview with Miller in its YouTube videos. It was posted on FoxNews.com, with the innocuous title, "Stephen Miller on President Trump vs. the 'Squad.'" Wallace’s other interview yesterday, with Democratic House Judiciary Chairman, Jerrold Nadler, was posted there.

Any legitimate news network unfairly accused of operating as Trump propaganda would have been eager to show off an occasion when it acted in accordance with its claims of independence. The fact that Fox didn’t tells you everything you need to know about its bona fides.

Watch Hemmer, York and Fox prove their fealty to Miller and Trump below, from the July 22, 2019 America’s Newsroom, via Media Matters.