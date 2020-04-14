Former President Barack Obama formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden today in a video that also warned of a tough election ahead in part because of Fox News, referred to obliquely as “a propaganda network with little regard for the truth.”

Obama’s 12-minute video was so full of presidential decency, professionalism and composure, I can hardly wait to get my absentee ballot. He started with compassion for suffering Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and followed with appreciation for medical and other workers “taking risks every day to keep our economy running” and everyday Americans making sacrifices at home. Compare that kind of love for America with the Whiner-in-Chief’s non-stop grievances.

But after Obama gave props to Sen. Bernie Sanders and argued that Biden “has all the qualities we need in a president right now" and why those qualities are so needed, he stressed the importance of winning in November.

“One thing everybody has learned by now is that the Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress. They’re interested in power,” Obama continued, in an epic smackdown of Trumpism. He described it as a politics “characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and just plain meanness.” He also noted their willingness to kick people off health insurance in the middle of the pandemic, disregarding voting rights and other principles that are “the bedrock of our democracy.” In short, he said, “our country’s future hangs on this election.”

Then Obama laid out the hurdles to winning as well as the assets on our side:

OBAMA: The other side has a massive war chest. The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth. On the other hand, pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real, and what is important. This crisis has reminded us that government matters. It’s reminded us that good government matters. That facts and science matter. That the rule of law matters. That having leaders who are informed, and honest, and seek to bring people together rather than drive them apart – those kind of leaders matter.

Can there be any doubt which propaganda network Obama was referring to?

Watch Obama’s inspiring message that shows he is everything Trump will never be (including popular) below. Then, it’s game on, Foxies!