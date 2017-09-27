During his “Never mind the sexual harassment!” Fox News appearance, Bill O’Reilly countered Sean Hannity’s attempt to blame Barack Obama for the NFL protests during the national anthem with an argument that liberals “don’t want white people, generally, calling the shots. So they have to mobilize minority Americans to be angry.”

As I wrote in my last post, Hannity fruitlessly tried to argue that Obama’s “rush to judgment” over Trayvon Martin, Ferguson and Freddie Gray somehow incited the black football players into baselessly protesting about racial inequality.

O'Reilly, Hannity's new pal, didn’t blame Obama for turning the players into racial suckers but the left:

O’REILLY: I’d love to go to every NFL locker room and give these guys [my new] book. Would they read the book? Most of them would not. Because again, they’re caught up in emotion. This is emotion what’s happening now. But the wider picture is – and you pointed it out in your monologue – the far left wants to drive the narrative that the U.S.A. is an evil country. Why? They want to change everything.

Tell me again which party hates Obamacare so much, they keep passing bills that throw Americans off health insurance? Which party wants to get rid of Social Security and Medicare? Which Oval Office occupant can’t seem to go a day without hate tweeting about Americans? And which network spends every day hating on everyone they disagree with?

Spoiler alert: It’s not the left.

“These players are being used,” O’Reilly accused, as if they are too stupid to have their own ideas.

Hannity, the Master Baiter of race, complained that the football players' protests are “dividing the country along racial lines that are hurtful to the country.”

That’s when totally not divisive O’Reilly revealed his hatred for liberals and his utter disdain for African American protesters:

O’REILLY: The far-left agents, and I think they’re evil, want to destroy the Constitution in the sense that they want it all changed. […] They don’t want capitalism, they don’t want the Electoral College, they don’t want white people, generally, calling the shots. So they have to mobilize minority Americans to be angry.

Watch the two white guys differ on whether it's Obama or the left who have duped the too-stupid-to-know-that-there's-no-real-racial-inequality players below, from the September 26, 2017 Hannity.