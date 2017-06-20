According to attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented several women who have accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment, the New York State Division of Human Rights has agreed to her request to investigate what she has called the Fox News “cesspool” of sexual abuse.
From the NY Daily News:
Civil rights lawyer and activist Lisa Bloom told the Daily News Monday that both she and her clients have been contacted by investigators from the New York State Division of Human Rights seeking information about their claims.
“They told me they are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” Bloom said. “And they’d like to talk to anybody that has information.”
[…]
News of the probe comes after Bloom in April sent a letter to the state agency stating that the Fox News workplace is a “cesspool of sexual harassment, intimidation and retaliation,” and should be investigated.
In her letter, Bloom not only cited the allegations made by her clients but the “dozens” of other women who came forward in recent months with allegations of harassment against O’Reilly and former Fox News boss Roger Ailes, including Laurie Dhue, Gretchen Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Andrea Tantaros.
In other words, this is a new headache for Fox.
Watch Bloom discuss her media strategy for getting Bill O’Reilly fired below, from the April 20, 2017 Democracy Now.
Others who weren’t directly involved in the sexual harassment of female employees kept their mouths shut to protect their broadcasting careers.
NOTE TO CURRENT AND FORMER FOX “NEWS” EMPLOYEES
Contact the New York State Division of Human Rights and tell them everything you know. Inform them of others at the network who kept the harassments buried to protect Ailes and Shine, and their own careers. Tell investigators of certain male mouthpieces who tried to defame the female victims because he was friends with Ailes and Shine. He needs to go. Don’t protect him. Expose him, and his dirty little secrets. We don’t care how long he worked at the Foxies.
NOTE TO LISA BLOOM
Due to the severity of the multiple lawsuits against Fox “News,” its College Associate Program needs to cease while the investigation is on-going. This is not a safe environment for female college students.