According to attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented several women who have accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment, the New York State Division of Human Rights has agreed to her request to investigate what she has called the Fox News “cesspool” of sexual abuse.

From the NY Daily News:

Civil rights lawyer and activist Lisa Bloom told the Daily News Monday that both she and her clients have been contacted by investigators from the New York State Division of Human Rights seeking information about their claims.

“They told me they are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” Bloom said. “And they’d like to talk to anybody that has information.”

[…]

News of the probe comes after Bloom in April sent a letter to the state agency stating that the Fox News workplace is a “cesspool of sexual harassment, intimidation and retaliation,” and should be investigated.

In her letter, Bloom not only cited the allegations made by her clients but the “dozens” of other women who came forward in recent months with allegations of harassment against O’Reilly and former Fox News boss Roger Ailes, including Laurie Dhue, Gretchen Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Andrea Tantaros.