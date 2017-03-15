As Donald Trump's approval ratings continue to sink, he's holding a campaign rally in Nashville tonight. But one look at the screen tells you he has either written off the black and Hispanic vote or else he couldn't find any supporters of color in Nashville.
Can you see any people of color here?
Here?
Here?
I couldn't.
By the way, Fox was the only network to stay with the Trump rally in its entirety.
Kevin Koster commented 2017-03-15 22:24:12 -0400 · Flag
Ellen, they don’t care and he doesn’t care. In their opinion, they neither need nor want the votes of anyone who doesn’t look like them. They’re hoping (I believe in vain) that everyone but the angry white voters will be too disillusioned to show up for the midterms or 2020. I tend to doubt their hopes on that front.
Jan Hall commented 2017-03-15 21:25:17 -0400 · Flag
Junior O’Reilly said they were out getting some EM-EFFIN Tea.