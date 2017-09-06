Antoinette

2017-09-06 04:26:03 -0400

Hannie Pie’s show is puffy, tired and old, just like the man himself. We can see why Ruthless Rupert yanked Fox “News” Channel from Sky. No viewers. Not even Pie’s so-called “star power” couldn’t lure them to the Foxies.



Pie’s viewers are bored of this aging media hack. They are moving away from this demonic network to other shows.



The Stop Hannity Express says Pie should focus on keeping his property from blowing off the map from Hurricane Irma. He paid a lot for that property in Naples, Florida. On the other hand, if his property is destroyed, the Home Owners Association can refund his quarterly fees.



NOTE TO HANNITY



We saw more clips of your so-called faith film. The script and acting is horrible and predictable. Kevin Sorbo is way out of his league. He is playing himself rather than a character. Come to think of it, all of his faith-based films are all the same: Bad scripts, predictable plots and lack of character development. He faired much better-career-wise-as “Hercules” and in other roles. If he was smart, he leave this genre before he permanently sinks his film and television career. But on the other hand, associating with you, he already did sank it.



If you still desire to venture into acting, we have a role for you. A hard-drinking, married media star’s rise to fame is cut short when a tabloid newspaper publishes a story of an illicit affair between him and a newspaper columnist. The tabloid also alleges his cocaine habits. To save his career and reputation, the disgraced media star trades favors with his friends in order to discredit the reporter of the article through whatever means necessary. He also blackmails the columnist into discrediting the reporter. The media star’s wife is upset about the news. She’s is embarrassed and humiliated. Her friends in her social circle begin to distance themselves from her, leading her to become a recluse in their mansion. This leads to her drinking to drive the pain away.



The plot unveils the desperation of a man willing to do anything, and we mean anything to save his broadcasting career, even if it leads his friends and family off the cliff with him. It also reveals the backstabbing side of the media industry. Did he have an illicit affair, or was it fake news?

