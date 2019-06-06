Although Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo paid lip service to the solemnity of the Normandy cemetery from where he and Laura Ingraham broadcast last night, the two spent much of their 5:36 segment laughing scornfully at Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

The big “joke” was that both Biden and Buttigieg were asked questions by children on the campaign trail. Fox News called the segment, “Politicians using children as props for political gain.” As she sat in front of rows of crosses, Ingraham announced scornfully that kids are being used “as pathetic political props.”

Of course, she and Arroyo only sneered at children appearing in Democratic politics. Because when Trump-loving children show up in the political arena, Fox swoons.

HuffPost perfectly summed up the tastelessness - which was even worse than the hypocrisy:

More than 9,300 soldiers are buried at the cemetery, which is generally reserved for solemn ceremonies, like on or near the anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion. But on Wednesday, those graves served as a backdrop for Ingraham’s political show as she and Arroyo snarked their way through a segment on recent campaign events in which Democratic candidates took questions from children.

After mocking Biden, a former vice president and U.S. senator, and war veteran Buttigieg, the two moved on to mocking American culture. As a lower-third banner read, “Is saying ‘ladies first’ sexist?” Ingraham and Arroyo scoffed at a restaurant that has “eliminated” such language as “ladies and gentlemen” and no longer serves guests in order of gender.

Predictably, the two paid tribute to a clip of Donald Trump woodenly reading a statement at the British state dinner, followed by a clip of Trump woodenly reading a D-Day prayer. After Ingraham noted that many of those in the cemetery behind them had “little Bibles” as well as Stars of David, Arroyo announced, “God was certainly in the air here and you feel it as well.”

Gee, Raymond and Laura, whom did you feel God would have mocked on such an occasion and in such a place?

Watch the tastelessness below, from the June 5, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.