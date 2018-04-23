Get out your tiny violins for the Morris County, NJ Republicans who lost so much money at their winter fundraiser, despite the $30,000 presence of Fox’s Greg Gutfeld, that it could tilt races in formerly Republican strongholds into Democratic hands.

From the New Jersey Globe:

The county GOP organization raised $58,335 at an event that cost them more than $64,000. The spent $24,487 at Trump National and paid Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld $30,000 to speak. Republicans repaid a $10,000 loan from State Sen. from State Sen. Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville), but still owe $10,000 to DeFilippis, who loaned the money to help make a down payment on Gutfeld’s appearance.

High cost fundraisers, like a party at Yankee Stadium last year where they spend nearly $5,700 on two ex-Yankee players to make brief appearances, have left Morris without the cash to defend what looks to be a serious challenge from Democrats at the county level this fall. Last year, Morris Republicans reported raising just $76,218 – a relatively small amount for a county organization that hasn’t lost a freeholder race in 45 years. According to ELEC reports, much of that was spent on fundraising costs and overhead and not on Republican campaigns.

You mean people weren’t ponying up big bucks to mingle with Greg Gutfeld at a Trump property? I’m shocked!

(H/T NewsHound Richard)

(Gutfeld image via screen grab)