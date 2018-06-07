Porn star Stormy Daniels has filed a new lawsuit, this one against her former attorney, Keith Davidson, and, among other allegations, accuses him of colluding with Donald Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to book her on Sean Hannity’s show.

From Think Progress:

At the center of the case is a series of text messages which show that Davidson, unbeknownst to Daniels, was secretly communicating with Cohen. At the time of these communications, Davidson was serving as Daniels’ personal attorney, which means that he had a fiduciary duty to represent Daniels interests. What Daniels’ new suit alleges — and what these text messages seem to demonstrate — is that Davidson was actually working to advance the interests of Trump, not his client.

[…]

The communications at issue began when Cohen learned that the magazine In Touch had imminent plans to publish an interview that Daniels gave in 2011 which detailed her affair with Trump. Cohen reached out to Davidson and, through calls and text messages, attempted to book her on Sean Hannity’s eponymous Fox News program to deny the affair.

[…]

After Davidson was unable to get Daniels to commit, Cohen changed his mind. According to the text messages, Cohen contacted the “wise men” who said they believed the story was “dying” and that Daniels should not conduct any interviews.

This afternoon, current Daniels attorney, Michael Avenatti explained on MSNBC that he thinks Cohen's reference to "wise men" includes Trump. Avenatti told host Nicolle Wallace that the text messages reveal Cohen’s “absolute desperation” to get Daniels to appear on Hannity. “If anybody believes that Michael Cohen is putting or attempting to put my client on Sean Hannity without the president’s knowledge, I have a bridge or perhaps other things to sell them,” Avenatti added.

Not discussed in this segment was how much Hannity colluded or was assumed would collude with Cohen and Trump, too.

