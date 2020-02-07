The New Hampshire debate has begun. Are you watching? What do you think? Share your thoughts and observations in our comments section. That's where you can see mine.
(Debate image via screen grab)
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:44:42 -0500 · Flag
Biden calls for standing ovation (and gets one) for Lt. Col. Vindman. He got one here, too.
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:43:46 -0500 · Flag
Buttigieg pushes back nicely on “Do you worry about nominating someone under investigation,” i.e. Biden and turns it into attack on Trump.
But what about Trump kids?
But what about Trump kids?
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:37:16 -0500 · Flag
FINALLY, they moved on from Medicare for all an onto impeachment.
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:32:41 -0500 · Flag
Finally, Steyer notes that everyone on the stage is better than Trump on health care “but we’re gonna have to take Mr. Trump down on the economy … He’s gonna beat us” if we don’t.
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:31:43 -0500 · Flag
Don’t mean to be down on Bernie but he is irritating the heck out of me these days for some reason. Rest assured, however, that if he is the nominee, I will vote for him and work to help get him elected.
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:31:00 -0500 · Flag
And now Bernie is back to health care, something he has done nothing to help enact in all his years in the Senate.
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:30:21 -0500 · Flag
Klobuchar just dinged Trump for perp walking Vindman out of the WH, just before dinging Buttigieg. “We have a newcomer in the White House and look where it got us.”
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:25:39 -0500 · Flag
And they are STILL talking about Medicare for All.
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:22:28 -0500 · Flag
I can’t f***ing believe there is ANOTHER discussion about Medicare for all.
Ellen commented 2020-02-07 20:21:58 -0500 · Flag
I’m here at Dem HQ again and there’s a bigger crowd than I would have expected, given that it’s a Friday night.