More objectionable audio of Tucker Carlson has been unearthed and this time we hear him making crude jokes about the Miss Teen USA contestant who gave an infamous botched answer in the 2007 pageant

As you may recall, Miss Teen contestant Caitlin Upton gave a shockingly incoherent answer to a pageant question about why Americans can't find the United States on a map. The video went viral. Upton later told New York magazine that the experience was so devastating, she contemplated suicide.

But in yet another audio of Carlson on the Bubba the Love Sponge show, this time published by NowThis, Carlson exploited Upton's moment of agony for the sake of cruel, misogynistic humor. “She’s so dumb, she’s like, she’s vulnerable. She’s like a wounded gazelle, separated from the herd,” he said, meaning it would be easy to take sexual advantage of her. Carlson said it in an “Isn’t that a great opportunity?” way, not in a “Be nice to her” way.

Later, Carlson said he thought Upton would “probably be a pretty good wife” because of her supposed stupidity and said, “I was thinking about tapping my foot next to her stall.”

Watch it below, via NowThis: