Disgraced ex-Fox News reporter James Rosen got a different viral moment than he probably hoped for when he asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she “hates” Donald Trump after she announced that the House will draw up articles of impeachment.

In her solemn remarks today, Pelosi said, "Our democracy is what is at stake” because Trump’s “wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our constitution.” She added, “The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.” She called his actions “in defiance” of his oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

As she left the podium, Rosen asked, “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?” He now works for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Pelosi stopped in her tracks, pointed at Rosen and said, “I don't hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house. We don't hate anybody, not anybody in the world. So don’t accuse me of hating – "

Rosen tried to argue with her, saying he had not accused her, but Pelosi was undeterred. “You did,” she shot back. "You did. You did."

Rosen continued by disingenuously saying he thought Republican Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee had raised “an important point” when he “suggested yesterday that the Democrats are doing this simply because they don’t like the guy.”

If Rosen was really interested in pursuing that point, he would have delved into the substance of Pelosi’s stated reasons for impeachment, rather than asking what he obviously thought of as a made-for-TV gotcha.

Unfortunately for Rosen, his effort backfired. Pelosi returned to the podium and blasted him.

PELOSI: I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about election, take it up in the election.

This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent you using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised [with] a heart full of love and always pray for the president and I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.

Then she walked away.

As for Rosen, you may recall that he abruptly left Fox News without explanation but after numerous sexual harassment allegations had been made against him. Philippe Reines reminds that Rosen was also investigated by the Justice Department as a “co-conspirator” to espionage.

Watch Pelosi clap back at Rosen below, via Crooks and Liars.